“You Did That”: Student’s Emotional Reaction to Passing Final Year With Distinctions Moves SA
- A hardworking student touched the hearts of thousands after sharing her raw, emotional reaction to receiving her stellar academic results
- The video went viral after it was shared on TikTok, garnering comments from an online community that celebrated her massive achievement
- Social media users were moved by her vulnerability, with many calling her a motivation for her dedication to her studies despite the challenges she’s experienced
An emotional academic milestone was turned into a national celebration after a young woman shared her journey of perseverance and faith.
The video was shared on TikTok by @dila_champ, where it went viral, gaining 377K views, 99K likes, and over 4.6K comments from an internet family that was rooting for her.
In the clip, the creator is seen visibly teary and overwhelmed, explaining that her heart is full of joy after receiving her final results. She took a moment to thank herself for “fetching her life” and never giving up, while also praising God for His mercy during her journey.
Dila the Champ fetches her life
Getting more emotional, TikTok user @dila_champspoke revealed the big news: she had passed every single one of her modules with distinctions, proving that her long hours of studying finally paid off, despite her battling substance abuse in the past, which she had shared online.
SA celebrates Dila’s academic excellence.
The comment section was flooded with congratulations, with many viewers noting that they had been following her journey for a long time. One user pointed out that she wasn’t called “Dila the Champ” for nothing, stating that her future has always looked bright. Others expressed how much her energy motivated them to get back to their own goals, thanking her for being so open about her struggles and her ultimate achievement.
User @Madlomo commented:
"Ohh, Tshutsha! 🥹 Congratulations, we are so proud of you as your internet family 🙌🏾. Thank you for not giving up on yourself, you did that 🫵🏾."
User @Ms_Sineli said:
"Oh, Dila, 'The Champ' yama nyani nyani (for real)."
User @LelarTsewu added:
"Oh, babe, congratulations!🥹 Ty, your gratitude is so deep and loud!"
User @Asa shared:
"Congratulations, Dila. We are proud of you👌."
User @uPilisiwe commented:
"I’m proud of you. I saw you on December 1st at Transnet. I just know you from TikTok. I couldn’t go and watch you, but seeing this makes me happy. I’m so happy for you, Dila."
User @MaTwala said:
"Yoh! Dila, I'm chopping onions on your behalf, well done champ 🏆."
Watch the TikTok video below:
