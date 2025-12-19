A graduate touched hearts across South Africa after sharing a tribute to a campus coffee shop worker who became his mother

The TikTok video showed Mama Fez, known affectionately as Zali, jumping for joy and embracing the student in a display of uncontained pride

Social media users are praising the deep bond, calling it a beautiful example of how strangers can become family during the difficult journey of obtaining a degree

The road to a university degree is often paved with challenges, but for one University of the Western Cape (UWC) student named Kagiso, the journey was made lighter by an unexpected guardian angel.

A video shared by TikTok user @kagishophiri506 captured the emotional moment he celebrated his achievement with his “varsity mom,” Zali.

The clip began with Zali playfully photobombing the graduate’s moment with his two friends while dressed in a coffee shop uniform with the headcover on. The two young men respectfully pull out of the scene to see mom beaming with joy and pride some time with her son. They immediately hugged lovingly, with TikTok user @kagishophiri506 even giving her a forehead kiss.

From the coffee shop colleague to campus mother

In his caption, the graduate mentioned that he worked alongside Zali at the campus Costa Coffee for three years while completing his studies. What started as a professional relationship blossomed into a profound maternal bond. Kagiso noted that despite being a stranger initially, Zali’s support was unwavering. He expressed his deep love for her, stating that her care was always genuine and pure and that she was a pillar of strength for him during his times of greatest need.

SA is moved by the duo’s bond

The video gained massive views and nearly 500 comments from a deeply moved online community. Many users were touched by how Kagiso's friends respectfully moved to the side while taking photos, giving Zali the space to have her moment with the graduate. Dome urged Kagiso to never lose touch with her, with one user writing, Others noted that in a world full of strangers, finding someone who celebrates another person’s child with such intensity was a rare and beautiful blessing.

User @MaVesTo commented:

"She looks like your real mom. Are they sure they're not sisters? But ke ungamlahli marn uzali jambalaya abafana naye abathanda genuinely 🥰

User @Ntombee Zee said:

"This is beautiful, nna. I lost my mom in 2023, and I'm graduating next year. I don't know if I should go or not🥺. Anyways, congratulations, stranger❤️."

User @Kgadi.ya.tsona asked:

"Why am I crying?🥺This is beautiful ❤."

User @Nkanyiso M added:

"Please keep in touch with her. She is amazing 👏🏿."

User @Tabieca08 shared:

"The boys spaced off to give you and mummy a moment🥰. I love them👌."

User @Thabiso Nekuvule asked:

"Who's chopping onions with me?"

