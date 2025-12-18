"The Kind of Friendship I Want": SA in Awe as Woman Buys Uniform for Late Friend’s Child
- A woman’s heartfelt support for her late friend’s child during a major school milestone touched many across South Africa
- A simple, emotional moment shared online sparked widespread admiration and meaningful conversations about community and care
- Social media users praised the powerful reminder that showing up for a loved one’s child can make a lasting impact
A touching act of kindness has moved social media users across South Africa after a woman shared a heartfelt video showing her buying a school uniform for her late friend’s child.
The emotional clip, shared by the lady who goes by the TikTok handle @tharndouwmaphumul, showed the late friend’s daughter in a new school uniform as the child prepared to start Grade 8 next year, in 2026. In the caption accompanying the video, posted on 17 December 2025, @tharndouwmaphumul wrote:
"To my late friend’s daughter who is going to Grade 8 next year."
The simple message resonated with many viewers and went viral online. In the clip, the young girl can be seen trying on the uniform, smiling shyly as she models the outfit. The moment was filled with warmth and quiet emotion, reflecting both excitement for the new school journey and the absence of a parent who is no longer there to witness the milestone.
Social media users were deeply touched by the gesture, praising @tharndouwmaphumul for stepping in and showing continuous love and support for her late friend’s child. Many described the act as a reminder that friendship does not end with death, and that showing up for a loved one’s children can make a lasting difference.
Comments poured in from users who said the video left them emotional, with some sharing their own experiences of being supported by friends or relatives after losing a parent. Others applauded the TikTok user @tharndouwmaphumul for ensuring that the child felt celebrated and cared for during an important transition in her life.
The clip also sparked conversations about community, responsibility and the power of kindness, especially when children are involved. Many noted that starting high school can be both exciting and intimidating, and having someone show such support can help ease that transition.
South Africa is in awe of the woman's grand gesture
South Africans loved the sweet moment as they took to the comments section to praise the woman and shared their thoughts, saying:
Thandeka Patience said:
"May your pockets never run dry 🥰😍."
Mshiyane Zeeh Lekoh wrote:
"The kind of friendship I want..🥰."
Odzz (Olwethu ntumbu) expressed:
"Tjoo, why I’m I crying 😭may god bless you, sis."
Irien commented:
"Tell me why I'm crying 🥺 my your blessing never delay, may they reach your hands usaphila."
Watch the video below:
