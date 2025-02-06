One man warmed the hearts of many after he went above and beyond for a school pupil who had broken shoes

The gent showed off the boy's footwear before and after the transformation in a viral TikTok video

People were touched by the guy's grand gesture as they took to the comments section praising him

A man's great generosity left many South Africans feeling warm and fuzzy, and the heartwarming moment went viral.

A man bought brand-new school shoes for a boy in a TikTok video. Image: @illapenboydaily

Source: TikTok

Stranger gets new school shoes for a boy

The man shared with his viewers how he met a learner who was crying at the doorstep because of his school shoes. He expressed to the gentleman who goes by the TikTok handle @illapenboydaily that the children at his school were making fun of him due to his badly damaged shoe.

@illapenboydaily wasted no time and went on to purchase a brand-new pair of school shoes for the boy, surprising him with the generous gift. The act of kindness, captured in a viral video, has left many people online feeling moved.

The young boy, whose identity remains unknown, was seen rocking his brand new school shoes with a big smile on his face as he was overwhelmed with emotion after receiving the unexpected gift.

Watch the wholesome video below:

SA applauded the man's grand gesture

People in Mzansi loved the heartwarming moment and many expressed their admiration for the stranger's selfless act, as they praised the man for his compassion.

Magogo said:

"God bless you."

Malope Lesley Interiors wrote:

"For the fact that you cover his face says a lot about your character, big up brother...... May God continue blessing you."

Lizam expressed:

"I always say it takes a village to raise a kid. May your pockets never run dry my brother."

Lydia Pholoana replied:

"I wish we could teach our kids that they must not laugh at other kids 'cause we live in different situations, eish."

