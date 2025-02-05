Little Girl Nails Cash Kontant Huh Dance Challenge, Leaves Grandpa Amused in Viral Video
- One little girl sparked amusement on social media after taking part in the Cash Kontant Huh dance challenge
- The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- The online community was entertained as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter
A girl's heartwarming moment caught the attention of South Africans after a video of the little one dancing to the popular track Cash Kontant Huh dance challenge went viral.
Little girl dances to Cash Kontant Huh
The young child showcased her impressive moves while her amused grandfather watched with delight.
The wholesome clip posted by @ayeshajacobsabrahams which has been making rounds on social media, shows the energetic girl vibing to the song, proving that music knows no age. Her grandpa’s reaction added to the charm, as he appeared both entertained and proud of his granddaughter's confidence on the dance floor.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
@ayeshajacobsabrahams's footage was well received by viewers and it spread joy reminding people of the simple yet beautiful moments that connect families.
Watch the video of the wholesome moment below:
SA is entertained by a young dancer
People in Mzansi flooded the comments with laughter and love, praising the little one's energy and her grandfather’s priceless reaction. Many noted how music brings different generations together, making moments like these truly special.
Qadira Abrahams said:
"That's every grandpa they enjoy watching their grandkids."
Sharon added:
"Absolutely so adorable."
Mrs L Gabriels wrote:
"I can not this is too oulik! The girl has some serious moves."
Sashaleighw commented:
"I love this cutie, she's so adorable."
Nontando Zintle Ngamlana replied:
"She's too cute matching outfits with grandpa and all."
Benjamin Franklin simply said:
"She knows too much I can tell just by the way she is walking away from the phone."
South African toddler's amusing antics
- Briefly News previously reported that a heartwarming and hilarious moment, a toddler has gone viral after a video surfaced of him scolding his mother.
- A toddler became the talk of the town over her hilarious antics, which were displaced in a video.
- This child pulled quite a stunt on her mother after she was caught misbehaving in a clip making rounds online.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za