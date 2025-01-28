SA Peeps Cracking Up as Toddler Hilariously Scolds His Mom, Video Amuses Mzansi
- A little boy amused the online community with his behaviour towards his mother which left SA cracking up
- The TikTok video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- The boy's antics entertained Mzansi netizens as they flocked to the comments section with jokes
In a heartwarming and hilarious moment, a toddler has gone viral after a video surfaced of him scolding his mother.
South African toddler hilariously scolds his mom
The video uploaded by TikTok @zuluboy129 has quickly gained traction online, showing the little boy sitting down watching Cocomelon.
The little boy told his mother off with a serious face as he reprimanded her, leaving South African viewers in a fit of laughter. Many were amused by the boy who was not having it with his mom's shenanigans.
@zuluboy129's footage clocked many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the social media platform.
Watch the video below:
SA amused by the little girl's mischievous antics
Social media users could not help but laugh at the toddler's antics as they flooded the comments section to crack jokes while some expressed their thoughts.
Zulu man said:
"Coco melon is not a good show for children."
Tshepiso_Tinky added:
"Cocomelon is so strict."
Mango shared:
"Tjo Mara imagine having a snack and a good show on and someone tries to talk to you throughout the whole show."
Sikuyo_Bara wrote:
"That side eye."
Todd_toddies commented:
"I love him so much umdike finish."
Kagiso pretty shared:
"Your son is my favourite child."
Mandylicous replied:
"Facial expression."
Malebo cracked a joke saying:
"I said it. I am not having another child."
Mr S.T.T expressed:
"His focusing why you interrupting him."
Lettie Hlongwane was amused:
"That look blink twice mom if you need help."
Toddler's amusing antics leave SA in stitches
