A father was over his son's shenanigans as he took to social media to show it off in a clip circulating online

The gent revealed the explanation that his child gave him, which sent South Africans into a fit of laughter

Comments poured in from online viewers as they flooded the post, cracking jokes, and some shared their own experiences

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

One South African dad and his child left online users in stitches over the boy's hilarious antics, which he displayed in a video.

A father showed off his kid arriving home with different school shoe sides. Image: thoriso_pule

Source: TikTok

Dad shows kid arriving with different school shoe sides

The father expressed his excitement about his child arriving home after a long school day, but with a unique twist. Under the TikTok handle, @thoriso_pule showed off how his kid walked in sporting two different sides of a school shoe.

While taking to his caption, the father revealed his boy's explanation by saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He comes home with two left shoes, and he doesn't know how they got swapped."

The boy's antics sparked laughter in Mzansi, and the video went viral on the internet, gathering loads of views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny clip.

Mzansi is amused by the schoolboy's antics

The online community could not help but laugh, and many cracked jokes in the comments section, saying:

Maseba said:

"Suspect caught with evidence."

Iman added:

"Rumour has it that both the shoes are not even his."

Brenda Mokgotho shared:

"Mine came back with size 12 and 4 and he's wearing size 12....I ddnt bother to buy the new one... He was tito mbowwni for the whole month."

D-UNIT was amused:

"Askies, but it's normal for a school kid."

Tshibokoto expressed:

"Mine lost a jacket on his first day, I am defeated, shem."

Seven11 commented:

"I don't want to laugh, but these kids."

A dad showed off his kid arriving home with different school shoe sides. Image: @thoriso_pule

Source: TikTok

Kids' epic first day of school in South Africa

A toddler became the talk of town over her hilarious antics, which were displaced in a TikTok video.

One mom captured the chaotic energy of learners starting their new academic year, which left SA cracking up in laughter.

Many teachers in the lower grades had to deal with kids throwing tantrums, screaming, and even trying to escape the school premises.

Source: Briefly News