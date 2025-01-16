“One Who’s Pretending To Faint Though”: First Day Drama Has Teachers, Parents Dealing With Chaos
- A mom's TikTok video captured the bustling atmosphere of the first day back at school, showing some learners crying while others watched the drama unfold
- The clip comes as parents nationwide deal with extensive stationery lists, including unusual requests for items like macaroni and beans for counting exercises
- South Africans were amused by the various reactions of both children and teachers, with many sharing their own first-day experiences
As schools reopened their doors on January 15, one mom captured the chaotic energy of learners starting their new academic year.
Content creator @lucianolthahsonko, known for sharing her parenting journey, posted a video showing the mixed reactions as parents dropped off their children with required stationery. While her son appeared excited, the classroom was filled with a range of emotions from teary kids who couldn't let go of their moms to the young ones who preferred silent observation.
Watch the video below.
First-day challenges
As parents go through the emotional first day, many are also grappling with controversial stationery lists.
Beyond the traditional school supplies, some schools are requesting cooking ingredients like macaroni and beans for counting exercises, as well as cleaning supplies. These items have sparked debates about reasonable expectations for families who consider these items essential groceries.
SA reacts to classroom drama
The video had social media users sharing their thoughts on the first-day chaos:
@Gomiza questioned:
"Why are they allowing parents to the classroom 😏😏😳"
@TabsJoy sympathized:
"Yoh I feel for the teachers, so many kids in one class😳"
@Nosii🇿🇦 observed:
"The way other kids are just watching in silence 😂"
@nokuthulakhumalo288 laughed:
"The poor teacher nkosyam weeeh 😬😬😬. The one who's pretending to faint though 😂😂😂"
@LesediRamailane boasted:
"I just look at my child once🤣🤣🤣THAT DEEP SOUL STARE and she will immediately sit down."
@Nolwazi Mthembu shared:
"Please just let me sleep": Stressed brother's hilarious response to matric results raises eyebrows.
"Am I weird for wanting this experience 😩😂😂 My son started daycare when he was 4 months so nje he's never cried like this 🥺"
@Mydululu celebrated:
"Thank God both my kids were not dramatic. Yoooooo Jehova ngisaba kanje ukubukwa 😩😩😩"
