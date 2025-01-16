A mom's TikTok video captured the bustling atmosphere of the first day back at school, showing some learners crying while others watched the drama unfold

As schools reopened their doors on January 15, one mom captured the chaotic energy of learners starting their new academic year.

Content creator @lucianolthahsonko, known for sharing her parenting journey, posted a video showing the mixed reactions as parents dropped off their children with required stationery. While her son appeared excited, the classroom was filled with a range of emotions from teary kids who couldn't let go of their moms to the young ones who preferred silent observation.

First-day challenges

As parents go through the emotional first day, many are also grappling with controversial stationery lists.

Beyond the traditional school supplies, some schools are requesting cooking ingredients like macaroni and beans for counting exercises, as well as cleaning supplies. These items have sparked debates about reasonable expectations for families who consider these items essential groceries.

SA reacts to classroom drama

The video had social media users sharing their thoughts on the first-day chaos:

@Gomiza questioned:

"Why are they allowing parents to the classroom 😏😏😳"

@TabsJoy sympathized:

"Yoh I feel for the teachers, so many kids in one class😳"

@Nosii🇿🇦 observed:

"The way other kids are just watching in silence 😂"

@nokuthulakhumalo288 laughed:

"The poor teacher nkosyam weeeh 😬😬😬. The one who's pretending to faint though 😂😂😂"

@LesediRamailane boasted:

"I just look at my child once🤣🤣🤣THAT DEEP SOUL STARE and she will immediately sit down."

@Nolwazi Mthembu shared:

"Am I weird for wanting this experience 😩😂😂 My son started daycare when he was 4 months so nje he's never cried like this 🥺"

@Mydululu celebrated:

"Thank God both my kids were not dramatic. Yoooooo Jehova ngisaba kanje ukubukwa 😩😩😩"

