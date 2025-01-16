Social media users celebrated Rachel Kolisi for parenting Siya Kolisi's siblings, especially Liphelo, even after her unexpected divorce from Siya last year

Rachel shared a heartfelt Instagram post showing Liphelo starting Grade 11 alongside a throwback picture of her first school day ten years ago

Fans admired Rachel's dedication to raising Liphelo, with comments applauding her maternal role and their strong bond

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who emphasised the importance of personal growth and maintaining a healthy balance in co-parenting relationships after divorce

Rachel Kolisi was praised for parenting Siya Kolisi's siblings even after their unexpected divorce last year. The media personality has shared several posts with Liphelo and Liyema.

Rachel Kolisi was showered with praise for parenting Siya Kolisi's siblings. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

It is back-to-school season in Mzansi, and parents are showing off their children as they return to school. Celebrities including Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu shared heartwarming pictures of their daughter's first day at preschool.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rachel Kolisi shared a cute picture with Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo who is now in Grade 11. She also posted a throwback picture taken ten years ago, on Liphelo's first day of school. She captioned the post:

"First day of school 10 years apart 🥹❤️"

Fans praise Rachel Kolisi for taking care of Siya's siblings

Rachel Kolisi has proven she is more than a mother to Siya Kolisi's siblings, especially Liphelo. Rachel has been there, from awarding her when they succeed to giving her driving lessons.

Social media users could not get enough of her back-to-school picture. Many praised her for always being there for Liphelo.

@feebryn said:

"You are such a wonderful Mum and powerful example. Best of luck as she starts school again💪"

@ceepee50 commented:

"This relationship has many angles mother/daughter, sisters, rakgadi/makoti and most of all friends. Thus union is priceless and blessed by the Almighty. You've done a great raising the young lady. Phelo embodies you and is a testament to your mama skills❤️🔥👏"

@fabkaybe wrote:

"❤️❤️ Mama bear🤗 you’ve done a great job raising your children MaRiri 🤗"

@pb_1226 noted:

"You have similar beautiful smiles, weldone to you mommy and all the best to your babe gal😍"

Relationship expert talks about co-parenting after divorce

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee about the importance of personal growth while co-parenting after divorce. She said:

"Partners, whether parents or not, should invest in their own well-being, so by carving out time for themselves, whether it be for gym, meeting up with friends, a hobby, time out or sport, it creates space for individual growth while maintaining a healthy balance in co-parenting relationships."

Rachel Kolisi has been praised for parenting Siya Kolisi's siblings. Image: Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi posts cryptic post after Rachel's shade

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Springboks star Siya Kolisi posted a cryptic message days after his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, threw shade at him on social media.

The former South African couple announced their divorce last October and have been sharing pictures and updates about their life after the split.

