Rachel Kolisi Wins Hearts As She Shares Adorable Back-to-School Photos of Siya Kolisi’s Sister
- Social media users celebrated Rachel Kolisi for parenting Siya Kolisi's siblings, especially Liphelo, even after her unexpected divorce from Siya last year
- Rachel shared a heartfelt Instagram post showing Liphelo starting Grade 11 alongside a throwback picture of her first school day ten years ago
- Fans admired Rachel's dedication to raising Liphelo, with comments applauding her maternal role and their strong bond
- Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who emphasised the importance of personal growth and maintaining a healthy balance in co-parenting relationships after divorce
Rachel Kolisi was praised for parenting Siya Kolisi's siblings even after their unexpected divorce last year. The media personality has shared several posts with Liphelo and Liyema.
It is back-to-school season in Mzansi, and parents are showing off their children as they return to school. Celebrities including Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu shared heartwarming pictures of their daughter's first day at preschool.
Taking to her Instagram page, Rachel Kolisi shared a cute picture with Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo who is now in Grade 11. She also posted a throwback picture taken ten years ago, on Liphelo's first day of school. She captioned the post:
"First day of school 10 years apart 🥹❤️"
Fans praise Rachel Kolisi for taking care of Siya's siblings
Rachel Kolisi has proven she is more than a mother to Siya Kolisi's siblings, especially Liphelo. Rachel has been there, from awarding her when they succeed to giving her driving lessons.
Social media users could not get enough of her back-to-school picture. Many praised her for always being there for Liphelo.
@feebryn said:
"You are such a wonderful Mum and powerful example. Best of luck as she starts school again💪"
@ceepee50 commented:
"This relationship has many angles mother/daughter, sisters, rakgadi/makoti and most of all friends. Thus union is priceless and blessed by the Almighty. You've done a great raising the young lady. Phelo embodies you and is a testament to your mama skills❤️🔥👏"
@fabkaybe wrote:
"❤️❤️ Mama bear🤗 you’ve done a great job raising your children MaRiri 🤗"
@pb_1226 noted:
"You have similar beautiful smiles, weldone to you mommy and all the best to your babe gal😍"
Relationship expert talks about co-parenting after divorce
Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee about the importance of personal growth while co-parenting after divorce. She said:
"Partners, whether parents or not, should invest in their own well-being, so by carving out time for themselves, whether it be for gym, meeting up with friends, a hobby, time out or sport, it creates space for individual growth while maintaining a healthy balance in co-parenting relationships."
Siya Kolisi posts cryptic post after Rachel's shade
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Springboks star Siya Kolisi posted a cryptic message days after his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, threw shade at him on social media.
The former South African couple announced their divorce last October and have been sharing pictures and updates about their life after the split.
