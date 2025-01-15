Social media was filled with emotional posts from parents, including celebrities like Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu, as they shared their kids' first-day-of-school moments

Hungani and Stephanie's daughter, Rhulani, excitedly started preschool, with fans expressing how quickly she had grown

Fans were amazed at how fast time had passed, with many commenting on Rhulani’s cheerful first day without tears

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu shared moments from their daughter's first day at school. Image: @hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Social media was awash with emotional posts from parents who were sending their kids off to school. Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu and his wife Stephanie shared sweet moments from their daughter's first day at preschool.

Celebrities shared heartfelt pictures of their adorable bundles of joy on their first day at school. For some, it was a return to familiar halls, while for others, it was an exciting new beginning. Several stars, including Mpho Popps, shared that his beautiful daughter Imani was going to grade seven.

Radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe also warmed Mzansi's hearts when he celebrated getting a new blazer as he returned to school. Doting parents Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu also shared their baby girl Rhulani's special first day at preschool. The post read:

"Rhulani’s First Day of Preschool 😍 She didn’t understand why I was there to pick her up 😑😂 #firstdayofschool #notears #justexcitement"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Stephanie and Hungani's post

Social media users could not believe how grown Rhulani is. Many were shocked that the baby born recently was already in school.

@kxrabo said:

"Beautiful!!! Time is moving too fast 😭😭❤️"

@ma_nyambose07 commented:

"These people grow up too fast😂😂, I'm a proud virtual aunt❤️"

@vimb28 wrote:

"Yooooh Rhulani is now in preschool whaaat she has grown up so fast 🙊🙊🥳🦦💃💃💃❤️"

@kgramabu added:

"😂😂 she was thinking shes gonna stay there for forever😂😂😂 thats the advantage of taking a child to school at the correct time. No crying or anythjng shes been waiting for this day for soo long."

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu posted pictures of their daughter Rhulani's first day at preschool. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Thabiso Mokhethi celebrates daughter's Matric success

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it is Matric results season, and proud parents are flaunting their children's success on social media.

Former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi, who played Samuel Khumalo, shared the news of his eldest daughter's success online. Popular South African actor Thabiso Mokhethi is over the moon following his daughter's passing Matric with flying colours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News