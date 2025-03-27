South African actress Pebetsi Matlaila has revealed that she and her children are staying at a homeless shelter

In a viral video, the former Skeem Saam actress said that she is trying to make ends meet and is unable to ask for help

Pebetsi also said she is trying to make a living with the one radio gig that she has and that looking for another one is very difficult

Former 'Skeem Saam' star, Pebetsi Matlaila, is homeless. Image: pebetsimatlaila

Source: Instagram

Actress and author Pebetsi Matlaila has revealed that she and her children are homeless.

Pebetsi speaks on living in a shelter

In a shocking confessional, Pebetsi Matlaila has revealed that she is homeless and that she has packed her bags and moved to a homeless shelter with her children. The reason for making the video is to take back her power by telling her story.

"I am owning my own story. Nobody is going to tell my story for me. That is how I remove the shame and regain my power," she said in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Yes, the kids and I are [living] at a shelter; A woman and children safety house owned by the police department," she revealed. "It is very safe here. It is only women and children, and everything is provided for. They keep you here until you feel safe enough to get out there. If you come from a domestic violence situation or you can stay here long enough until you can get back on your feet," she continued.

Pebetsi had also opened up about surviving a near death labour.

Former 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila and her kids live in a shelter. Image: pebetsimatlaila

Source: Instagram

Pebetsi on fighting to survive for her kids

The radio presenter said she knew what she was signing up for when she left her former partner. After leaving Skeem Saam, she secured a radio gig and admitted the difficulty in securing more jobs.

"I have been trying to survive for the longest time with the one job that I have, which is my radio job, however, it is very difficult to get other jobs."

Pebetsi, who recently hit back at people who criticised her weight, said the option to stay with friends and other family members is out because she refuses to overburden people. "Besides the fact that I do not know how to ask for help, I also do not want to overburden people," she stated.

Pebetsi Matlaila continued by saying she also cannot send her children to stay with her mother because she does not live in her Limpopo home. "Honestly speaking, my mother has sacrificed too much already for my children and me. Her family members are looking at me like I am a leech, and I am milking her dry," she remarked. "I am trying to do this on my own without the help of my family."

"I knew very well that when I separated from my ex, I went from a two-income home to a one-income home, then to a low-income household. Things were very challenging, and I knew that I was going to be inconvenienced because of the decision I made," she said before abruptly being cut off in the video.

Watch the video posted by @MDNnewss below:

Skeem Saam star Pebetsi opens up about writing book

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pebetsi Matlaila has written a book about her life experiences titled A Decade in My Life.

She said she hopes the book inspires other people who might have been in similar situations. She was also confident that this would be her comeback and added that she has faced many adversities but did not become bitter.

Source: Briefly News