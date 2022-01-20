Pebetsi Matlaila has shared one of the most traumatic experiences of her life with her followers, detailing giving birth to her daughter

The actress shared photos from nine months ago with little Qhawekazi in hospital as she shared the moments she almost died

Pebetsi's second pregnancy was riddled with complications, including a car accident as she fled from hijackers

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila is letting it all out on her social media. The media personality told followers that both she and her daughter are lucky to be alive after complications during childbirth.

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Pebetsi Matlaila shares a story of a near-death experience during childbirth. Image: pebetsimatlaila

Pebetsi Matlaila is a true symbol of strength after enduring trauma after trauma in 2021. The actress has opened up about her complicated delivery of her second baby and the moment when doctors were convinced she had died. ZAlebs reports that the celeb was diagnosed with preeclampsia and had been dead for three minutes before the medical team was able to revive her.

The media personality took to Instagram to share some photos from the day both she and Qhawekazi fought hard for their lives. In a brave retelling of the story, Pebetsi wrote:

"Apparently, I was dead for 3 minutes but resuscitated with those electric square things a. My daughter was apparently born blue with no oxygen in her brain."

"To this day, Doctors still reiterate that our story is 1 in a million. A TRUE MIRACLE!"

Pebetsi is a true survivor. Sunday World reported that during her pregnancy with Qhawekazi, the actress was involved in a car accident as she attempted to flee hijackers. Looking back at all of the devastating events of the past year, Matlaila is counting her blessings.

