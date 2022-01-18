The soulful songstress has been on the down-low for two years, but sources close to her have fans excited for a major comeback

A representative for the singer spoke to City Press about where she’s been and where she will be in the near future since healing from a scary procedure

The source expressed their joy at the exciting prospects for the artist’s career while explaining that her operation seemed like a career-ending move before 2022

A source from Lady Zamar’s record label announced that the star would be blessing our ears soon. The singer has been quiet for some time leading fans to think she withdrew since the rise of Amapiano.

Lady Zamar is back on the grind after a short break from the public eye. Image: @lady_zamar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Universal Music South Africa representative, Lwazi Zondo, detailed where Zamar has been, squashing the speculations. Thankfully, her revelations presented that the star hadn’t lost her confidence just yet.

During a conversation with City Press, Zondo shared that the singer allegedly experienced problems with her throat. As a result, she had to undergo surgery to correct the issues, which they suspected would negatively impact her career.

Fortunately, Zamar is back at work according to the vocalist’s rep. Zondo noted that the medical induced hiatus was officially over as the star had fully healed and would be releasing new hits next year, saying:

“She is always in the studio recording new music. She is also taking a break from the media for now. So, she is not comfortable speaking [about it].”

Before her late 2020 throat complications, Lady Zamar took a break from the public eye while focussing on her assault case against her accused ex-boyfriend, Sjava. Hopefully, the time off served the beauty well and she is ready to takeover come 2023.

