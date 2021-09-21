Lady Zamar is no love guru, however, she has learnt a thing or two in her time, and felt the need to share it

Taking to social media, Lady Zamar made it known that if you get bae advice on social media your relationship is doomed

Fans could not agree more with Lady Zamar and took to the comment section of her post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lady Zamar has bestowed some relationship wisdom upon her peeps, and it is worth listening to. Everyone is a relationship specialist these days, you know.

Singer Lady Zamar has taken to Twitter with a warning: social media isn't the best place to get relationship advice. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to share a tip that could help save your bae, Lady Zamar made it known that social media is no place to seek relationship advice, reported TimesLIVE.

Lady Zamar believes that social media is poison when it comes to love and that it does nothing but taint pure connections.

Lady Zamar posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Social media teaches limitations on love, kindness and understanding. it teaches forgiveness isn’t real and if you forgive you will be disrespected. the Bible teaches the exact opposite, love is unconditional, forgive someone as many times as they ask and never stop being kind!”

In a second post, Lady Zamar encouraged peeps to turn to God for advice, not the self-proclaimed love gurus of social media.

Lady Zamar posted:

“If you take advice from people and social media about your relationship. It is guaranteed to fail.. instead, talk to God about everything!”

Fans took to the comment section of Lady Zamar’s post to share their views:

@iamstillyvonne claims:

“If you both aren't actually communicating... it's guaranteed to fail regardless.”

@ThatGuy_Vaughn is living for this:

“Amen! I couldn’t agree more.”

@AndreP1991 loves what Lady Zamar had to say:

Sjava introduces his 3 ‘wives’ to the world, peeps ask about Lady Zamar

South African musician, Sjava, may have finally opened up about his polygamous lifestyle. The media personality took to social media to proudly show off his beautiful wives, or at least that’s what he claimed, reported Briefly News.

Taking to Twitter, Sjava posted:

“Amakhosikazi Ami ngokulandelana (my wives in order).”

The Umcebo hitmaker didn’t share any further details about the women. This is the first time the musician publicly addressed his marital status since the breakdown of his previous relationship with Lady Zamar - something Mzansi social media users made sure to point out.

Source: Briefly.co.za