Sjava Introduces His 3 ‘Wives’ to the World, Peeps Ask About Lady Zamar

Mzansi media personality rocked the boast on social media recently when he showed off his 'wives' to the world

The singer and actor proudly posted 3 stunning ladies and said they were his, much to the confusion of his fans

Some mischievous social media users hopped into his comments section to question where his ex-girlfriend Lady Zamar was

South African musician, Sjava, may have finally opened up about his polygamous lifestyle. The media personality took to social media to proudly show off his beautiful wives, or at least that’s what he claimed.

Sjava showed off his three beautiful wives.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Sjava posted:

“Amakhosikazi Ami ngokulandelana (my wives in order).”

The Umcebo hitmaker didn’t share any further details about the women. This is the first time the musician publicly addressed his marital status since the breakdown of his previous relationship with Lady Zamar - something Mzansi social media users made sure to point out.

Mzansi reacts to Sjava introducing his wives

@Siyac5 said:

“Hhayi unkunzi malanga @Sjava_atm three wonke pho. Ayyyyy pho wayethini ucc @ladyzamar kanti? (A whole 3 wives, you’re a legend. So what was Lady Zamar saying?)”

@lebo_monomama01 said:

“Ngiyacela nam ukuba wes' 4 (please can I be number 4).”

@congress_congza said:

“I am disappointed Sjava, akuyiso isithembu leso. Its a duplication. You need to have a variety. Slender, tall, chubby..be an all rounder. Bayafana laba abantu..kodwa halalala nsizwa..wadla Sjava…”

One of the ladies tagged in the picture took to her own personal account to celebrate being posted by her man. She said:

“Kuzoba nomsebenzi ekhaya ngobonge abaphansi. INDODA ingi POSTILE. (I’m going to have a ritual at home thanking my ancestor, my man has posted me.)”

Sjava: Artist trends as Mzansi fans show his music career love

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Sjava trended not too long ago as Mzansi showed his career some love.

Many fans posted words of affirmation and encouragement to the musician and gushed about loving his music. Twitter user HuUpu_ said: "Sjava has no single bad song and I’m willing to fight anyone that disagrees with me."

Salawexe_Jnr said: "Appreciation post to Sjava."

NnkosiNicholus said: "Tjo daai man, I love his work too much, you won't go wrong with his music."

This is not the first time fans have shown love to Sjava and it seems like getting him to trend online is becoming a trend on its own.

Source: Briefly.co.za