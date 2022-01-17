Months after her drama with Inno Morolong, Gigi Lamayne is still feeling the emotional effects of the public dispute

Things seemed to have been ironed out between Gigi and Inno when a video of them rubbing shoulders surfaced on the web

The rapper has opened up about her struggle to completely move on from the moment and leave all hard feelings in the past

Gigi Lamayne has shared a moment of emotional honesty with her fans. The musician opened up about how she has been coping with the aftermath of her altercation with Inno Morolong. In a time of vulnerability, Gigi told followers that she was struggling with mental health.

Gigi Lamayne has shared a moment of emotional vulnerability regarding the Inno Morolong drama. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Gigi Lamayne has sent out a clear message that she is not about the drama. The musician has expressed how much of a toll the ongoing Inno Morolong drama has taken on her. ZAlebs reports that Gigi took to Twitter to vent about where she stands.

Lamayne was rumoured to have been involved in a physical altercation with one of Inno's friends and made sure to set the record straight that she has no reason to be hanging out with Morolong and her friends. Gigi took that moment to also mention that she is still waiting for a formal apology from Inno and her legal team.

In her since-deleted tweets, Gigi wrote:

"I'm not at peace. I was told I was gonna be sent an apology via lawyers."

"Don't be fooled, I'm fighting a legal battle and its taking a toll."

"She tore me apart but then again I've been at some of your mercies or eons. When I say I'm tired, I'm not suicidal. I just wouldn't mind a bus running into me."

The revelation came as a shock to followers who were under the impression that Inno and Gigi had squashed their beef. TimesLIVE reported that the two media personalities posted a video where they looked like they had put all negativity in the past.

