'All Shades': Gigi Lamayne Drops New Song Amid Drama with Inno Morolong

Gigi Lamayne has dropped a new song titled All Shades after Inno Morolong trolled her on social media a few days back

The rapper and the socialite trended for all the wrong reasons for the past couple of days following their drama over a man

Inno shaded the musician after she followed her new man on social media, adding that she's trying to steal him

Gigi Lamayne has dropped a new joint following her recent drama with Inno Morolong. The rapper trended on social media when the club host accused her of trying to steal her man and dissed her for making bad music.

Gigi Lamayne has dropped a new song titled 'All Shades'.

Source: Instagram

The two media personalities have been hogging the headlines since Inno dropped a video claiming Gigi was after her boo. The two also dropped a video of the two of them seemingly making peace but Gigi has since somersaulted and opened a case against the socialite.

Gigi Lamayne has decided to drop a track titled All Shades aimed at "closing the chapter in public". She apparently doesn't want the cyber trolling she endured from Inno to become a public spectacle.

TshisaLIVE reports that the Fufa hitmaker confirmed during an interview that she's taking legal action against Inno. She opened a case against her at the Midrand police station.

Gigi Lamayne and Inno Morolong fight over a man

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that club host Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne trended on social media after they fought over a man. Their beef started when the socialite alleged that the rapper is after every bae she dates.

Gigi's only sin was following Inno's new man, Femi Large, on Instagram. Inno wasted no time and took to her Instagram stories to share thoughts on Gigi's decision to follow her new boo.

According to TshisaLIVE, Inno said she has never met Gigi but accused her of chasing every guy she dates. She also roasted the artist for her "struggling rap career". She even challenged Gigi to a boxing match to end their beef. One peep @akhoneed1 commented:

"New boyfriend and she’s riding for him like this?? Desperation and insecurity will be the end of us all."

Source: Briefly.co.za