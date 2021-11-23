Inno Rorolong and Gigi Lamayne are trending on social media following their fight over Inno's new man

The club host and socialite accused the rapper of going after every man she dates after the artist followed her new boo on Instagram

Gigi also took to social media to address Inno's claims and shared that she doesn't have time for beef because of her spirituality

Club host Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne are trending on social media after they fought over a man. Their beef started when the socialite alleged that the rapper is after every bae she dates.

Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne are beefing over Inno's new man. Image: @innomorolong, @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Gigi's only sin was following Inno's new man, Femi Large, on Instagram. Inno wasted no time and took to her Instagram stories to share thoughts on Gigi's decision to follow her new boo.

According to TshisaLIVE, Inno said she has never met Gigi but accused her of chasing every guy she dates. She also roasted the artist for her "struggling rap career". She even challenged Gigi to a boxing match to end their beef.

The publication reports that their beef started when the Fufa hitmaker was rumoured to be dating Inno's former bae, Chis Noriega. Gigi took to social media and said she has no time for beef because she's focusing all her energy on her spirituality.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and posted snaps of Inno's new bae.

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Inno's claims that the guy is not after girls. Check the comments below:

@dima_onzima said:

"She will be dumped for all these stunts she is pulling because somewhere down the line it will be too much for him. Imagine sewulwe ne country yonke for ivoroso nje, yo aneva!!!"

@kamohelo_msibi wrote:

"Is this guy every girls crush."

@akhoneed1 commented:

"New boyfriend and she’s riding for him like this?? Desperation and insecurity will be the end of us all."

@mizzzidc added:

"Girls are the last thing on his mind? This one?"

Gigi Lamayne squashes rumours she's dating Chris Noriega

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne has not had the best of luck in the mjolo department but that does not mean she is going to sit back and let rumours fly around.

There was speculation that Gigi is dating Chris Noriega, however, our gurl cleared that up swiftly. Sis seems to have found Mr Right, can’t have him thinking she is messing with someone else.

Gigi let peeps know that she is taken and this is when speculations arose. Gigi is normally an open book but this time she's keeping her man to herself, reported SAHipHopMag.

