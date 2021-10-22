Gigi Lamayne took time to clear up rumours surrounding the man who has made her an accounted-for woman

Peeps thought Gigi was dating Chris Noriega but she came forward to clear the air, claiming she is not

Gigi let people know that her man lives in America and that she will be making a trip soon to spend some time with him

Gigi Lamayne has not had the best of luck in the mjolo department but that does not mean she is going to sit back and let rumours fly around.

Gigi Lamayne has cleared up rumours that she is dating Chris Noriega. Image: @gigi_lamayne

There was speculation that Gigi is dating Chris Noriega, however, our gurl cleared that up swiftly. Sis seems to have found Mr Right, can’t have him thinking she is messing with someone else.

Gigi let peeps know that she is taken and this is when speculations arose. Gigi is normally an open book but this time she's keeping her man to herself, reported SAHipHopMag.

Speaking to Instagram gossip page Maphepha Ndaba, Gigi cleared the air but made it clear that she is not dating Chris. Gigi did spill some tea, revealing that her man does not live in Mzansi, he’s in America – things got a whole load saucier!

Gigi would appreciate it if people could respect her privacy as she and her new bae solidify their relationships. Looks like Gigi will be making a trip to the USA to be with her man real soon.

