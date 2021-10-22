Pearl Modiadie is feeling the end-of-year slump and sis thinks it is time to take a little break, but this one will be different

Being a mother now means that Pearl can no longer just up and leave to go have some time off, she’s got her boy to think about

Seeing Pearl’s post, moms let Pearl know that even though she has a child, her mental and physical health are still important

South African television presenter, radio DJ, actress and producer Pearl Modiadie decided that she needs a little break, however, this one will be different from the rest as she is now a momma.

Pearl Modiadie is feeling the wrath that is motherhood, but she wouldn't change it for anything in the world. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Taking to social media to let her people know that she is pooped, Pearl highlighted just how things have changed. In the past, Pearl would jet off somewhere on a nice relaxing vaycay, now she has a precious baba to worry about.

Pearl laughed at how life is now, but she would never have it any other way. Every mother gets tired, but that does not mean they would change a thing.

Pearl posted:

Seeing Pearl’s post, fellow moms took to the comment section to remind her that even though she’s a mom now, me-time is still needed. Mothers deserve a break too, probably more so than anyone else.

Take a look at some of the comments:

"Cuteness overload": Pearl Modiadie shows off her little man in lux outfit

Pearl Modiadie's little man is growing up quickly. The former Metro FM presenter took to social media to share a stunning pic of her baby boy looking cute in a luxurious outfit, reported Briefly News.

Olivier also donned a posh Hugo Boss cap for kids, which costs about R700. The beautiful snap melted the hears of many of his mom's friends in the entertainment industry and her fans.

The media personality took to Instagram recently to post the snap. The stunner captioned her post:

"Monday blues."

