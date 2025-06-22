Former UCT vice chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng had a candid interview where she opened up about her personal life

Professor Phakeng, aka Fabacademic, put all her cards out on the table when she talked about her past marriages, which all ended

Many people were amazed by how open Professor Phakeng was when she exposed her love life

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Professor Phakeng sat down for an interview, where she touched on being married twice. The academic, best known as the past UCT Vice Chancellor, opened up about one of the most challenging experiences she's had in life.

Prof Phakeng openly discussed the breakdown of her two marriages in a TikTok video. Image: @fabacademic

Source: Instagram

In a video that was reposted on TikTok, Professor Phakeng discussed her two marriages. Professor Phakeng left tongues wagging as she opened up about being twice divorced.

Professor Phakeng talks marriage fails

In a snippet of an interview, Professor Phakeng talked about her marriage and said it was difficult when it came to an end. The academic revealed that the only thing that ever made her feel defeated in her life was the breakdown of her first marriage:

"There's nothing that ever made me feel like a failure, only my first marriage...I locked myself in a room, making sure my son does not see me cry."

After she moved on and got married for a second time, the professor admitted that she did not do it for any deep reason. Professor Phakeng said she did not want to have sexual relations outside of marriage, so she got hitched for a second time. She explained:

"I wanted it to end. For my second marriage, I got married because as a Christian, I had been divorced for the three or more years and frankly speaking, I wanted to have sex and I couldn't just do it, I mean it was like committing sin."

Prof Phakeng did not hold back when she talked about why she got married again. Image: @fabacademic

Source: Instagram

SA amazed by Professor Phakeng

People were amazed by Professor Phakeng's candid admission about how hard marriage was for her. Read netizens' comments below:

achavi said:

"She is too honest !😭"

manqobalethu wrote:

"Honestly Prof needs to be censored on certain subjects. Academia and related matters should be what we learn and take from her. Society, especially young girls who look up to her, do not need to hear her making such utterances regarding marriage. She doesn’t ‘endorse’ marriage and family structure/values."

tyger404 said:

"She went to her second marriage for the wrong reasons 😏"

Deekay was amazed:

"So marriage is more difficult than a PhD..☺️"

Joshua Jmb exclaimed:

"Damn, how many marriage failures 😭"

Xolela Mjonondwana applauded:

"I have a huge respect for this lady and her courage."

Shanduka Ndaba noted:

"This is why it’s so important to DECENTER marriage earlier as a woman!"

Nota Baloyi drags Professor Phakeng

Briefly News previously reported that social media user and music executive Nota Baloyi got social media talking when he claimed that universities are meant for girls while dragging Professor Phakeng.

This comes after the popular academic dragged the music executive on social media in October 2024. Baloyi went on social media a few days later to clear the air about his relationship with the professor. The controversial music executive stated there was no beef between them but urged the professor to dress more appropriately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News