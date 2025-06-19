Lady Zamar recently offered a heartfelt apology during a podcast interview, saying she's made mistakes

The singer was marked "public enemy number one" for her drama with Sjava, and many wonder if the apology was for him

His fans are demanding a direct apology, while others say they would never forgive her

Lady Zamar's sincere and cryptic apology left fans wondering who it was for.

Source: Instagram

Could Lady Zamar have apologised to Sjava for what happened? Her cryptic apology left many people confused about who the apology was for.

Did Lady Zamar apologise to Sjava?

Lady Zamar has been hard at work promoting her new song, Russian Roulette, and was recently hosted at the Spotify Podcast Studio with Yolanda Monyai.

During her chat, the singer indirectly spoke about how the negative comments about her situation with Sjava have affected her, saying she mostly focuses on her work now and refuses to let the incident define her:

"I don't even see these messages that you're so dedicated to putting out, my focus is the content I'm putting out. You guys are basically having a private conversation that is about me, but is not to me or with me. People are people, they're going to have a lot to say about you."

Lady Zamar says she's no longer affected by the negative comments made about her situation with Sjava.

Source: Instagram

She later offered a cryptic apology and said she was sorry for the "mistake" she made, as everybody makes them, citing that nobody is perfect:

"I’m sorry for what has happened to the whole situation, but the reality is: no one is perfect. People make mistakes, everybody makes mistakes."

The singers, who previously dated on the low for some time, were involved in a media and legal battle after Lady Zamar accused Sjava of assault in 2019 for an incident that allegedly occurred in 2017 - allegations he denied.

Here's what Mzansi said about Lady Zamar's apology

Sjava's fans are not satisfied with her cryptic apology and said she needed to be direct.

And while it seems both artists have moved on from the drama, Sjava's fans are still holding a grudge and accuse Lady Zamar of nearly ending the singer's career:

BillyPacho12 bashed Lady Zamar:

"There's no mistake of accusing someone of a rape in a country that's trying to fight GBV everyday. I don't accept her apology."

iKenziiMufasa said:

"Women would rather be philosophers than take accountability."

RealBlackJaguar recalled:

"Mistake when Sjava was cancelled everywhere and couldn't even get a gig when you were so certain, and you carried on with your life? Nxaii."

Ineverlikedyouh added:

"If she directly apologises to Sjava, we might forgive her. She must just apologise."

Social media users want Lady Zamar to take accountability for "ruining" Sjava.

Source: Instagram

Ntate_dwabs responded:

"The mistake is falsely accusing a man of rape? In South Africa? Apology not accepted. She wasn't a child, by the way."

Lethuom1 commented:

"Until she mentions his name and that she falsely accused him, I won't take her seriously. Next."

iamleonard_LEO dragged Lady Zamar:

"Rubbish! Going to the police and opening a rape case just because a man does not want you is not a mistake."

Bandziva demanded:

"This is not an apology in any form. She needs to say it with her chest! We need accountability and clarity."

