Lady Zamar was shown tons of love during her visit to KwaZulu-Natal despite the controversy surrounding her name

The singer is still being accused of putting her ex, Sjava's career on the line with her assault allegations, which many still hold against her

Nevertheless, fans and followers showed love to the singer and promised to support her through the drama

Lady Zamar received tonnes of love from her fans in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: lady_zamar

Lady Zamar's drama with Sjava isn't keeping her fans from showing her love during her shows.

Lady Zamar performs in KwaZulu-Natal

Lady Zamar recently took over a KwaZulu-Natal festival and had the crowd dancing all throughout her lively performance.

The singer is fresh from the release of her latest single, Russian Roulette, and has been hard at work promoting it on her social media pages, and fans are loving it.

Lady Zamar shared photos from her performance in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: lady_zamar

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared snaps from her performance at the Gas Motor Show in Durban, KZN, wearing a sparkly red dress and fish net stockings, accompanied by two female dancers:

"Dancing the night away."

She shared one of the pictures on her Twitter (X) page, which garnered over 17K views, and captioned it:

"KZN type of love."

Here's what South Africans said about Lady Zamar's performance pictures

Fans and followers showed love to Lady Zamar and raved over her performance:

sai__sewsunker said:

"A performance etched in my heart."

xolani_khabazela wrote:

"A brilliant song with a brilliant video."

tk_moafrika declared:

"I will always support you."

Official_ZA1st urged:

"You're scaring me, please be safe there."

sokalisa "forgave" Lady Zamar:

"Siyabonga Nkosazana. All is forgiven. Let us move forward and live life. Give us good music like before. Do not be discouraged by those who hold a grudge against you."

Social media users continue to bring up Lady Zamar's assault allegations. Image: lady_zamar

Meanwhile, others brought up the assault allegations and seem to be holding a grudge against Lady Zamar. They said they would never forget how she nearly ended their fave, Sjava's career:

DVipeR392385 declared:

"We will never forgive you."

Mgwena_Makhubel asked:

"You want to get our brother in trouble again."

NeoVNeo bashed Lady Zamar:

"I hope you won't accuse any fan of staring at you. You're not to be trusted."

