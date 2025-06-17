Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida's birthday celebrations turned chaotic after her wig caught fire

In a viral video, Shudufhadzo took a bite of the Barbie-themed cake, unaware that there was a candle beside her

South Africans had a field day with the video, saying Shudu is used to her bald hairstyle, which has been her signature style for some time

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Shudufhadzo's weave almost ruined her birthday party celebrations after it caught fire. Image: Shudufhadzomusida

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida celebrated her birthday recently, but things turned chaotic.

Shudu's wig catches fire

In a viral video posted on X by @_BlackZA on 17 June 2025, friends and family sang happy birthday to Shudu. The beauty queen then enthusiastically took a massive bite of her Barbie-themed cake, which was on a table next to a candle. Unbeknownst to her, the weave caught fire.

The hilarious video caught the attention of thousands of X users, and it was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Someone said 'Umuntu ojwayele ichiskop uyambona' batho Shudu." This translates to, "Someone said 'a person who is used to bald hairstyles is so obvious. My Gosh, Shudu."

Shudufhadzo's weave caught fire in a viral video. Image: Shudufhadzomusida

Source: Instagram

Mzansi laughs at Shudu

Social media users had a field day with Shudu, saying she probably forgot she had a weave on. Others called her friends out for posting the video to make fun of her. However, those who caught on saw that she was the one who posted the clip.

@Mkhululi__ laughed:

"This is hilarious. The fact that she posted it herself."

@_FANofMMA_ said:

"Lol we still love her shem."

@Sleeh_s exclaimed:

"She seems so goofy, love her!"

@Hlulani101 mentioned:

"She's cute. It's so at's funny."

@Evidence_Shongw stated:

"Lol, you almost for burned."

@__Malebo reminisced:

"This also happened to me on my birthday."

@lollymashk22 added:

"As she was leaning forward, the cake, I was saying 'watch out for the candle' in my head, then the hair caught fire."

Watch the X video below:

Shudu completes 1st year of master's

Talk about beauty with brains! Musida recently completed her first year of a master’s degree in International Affairs at Columbia University. Her studies focus on economic and political development.

Musida’s followers and colleagues praised her for reaching such a milestone, saying she is the perfect role model.

That's not all, Shudu is also a UN Population Fund Global Champion. On social media and other media platforms, Shudu actively campaigns against female genital mutilation. Additionally, she is also an advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Shudu's speech instils pride in Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida continues her work as a mental health advocate

The beauty queen recently shared her insights at the United Nations Headquarters when she moderated an event

Netizens expressed admiration for her work and praised Shudufhadzo Musida for being selfless. “We also gather during a difficult time. In recent weeks, we have seen funding cuts that have forced humanitarian services to shut down. Women and girls have been left without clinics, support and shelter. Abandoned amidst catastrophes not of their own making.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News