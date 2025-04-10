Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida continues her work as a mental health advocate

The beauty queen recently shared her insights at the United Nations Headquarters when she moderated an event

Netizens expressed admiration for her work and praised Shudufhadzo Musida for being selfless

Shudufhadzo Musida delivered a powerful message at the UN HQ. Image: Mark Von Holden/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Shudufhadzo Musida continues to represent the marginalised even after her reign as Miss South Africa. Shudu was previously crowned Beauty with a Purpose at the Miss World 2021 pageant and continues to show the world why she won the title.

Shudufhadzo Musida delivers a powerful message

The mental health advocate delivered a powerful message at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, where she currently resides. Shudufahadzo Musida moderated a high-level UN event on Prioritizing SRHR and SGBV in Crisis Response.

The panel consisted of Minister Åsmund Aukrust of Norway, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Dr. Fadoua Bakhadda, Kari Helene Partapuoli, Anna af Ugglas, and Sheema Sen Gupta.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shudufadzo Musida shared a video of her opening remarks. In the video, Shudu spoke about the negative impact of funding cuts by United States President Donald Trump on underdeveloped countries. She said:

“We also gather during a difficult time. In recent weeks, we have seen funding cuts that have forced humanitarian services to shut down. Women and girls have been left without clinics, support and shelter. Abandoned amidst catastrophes not of their own making.”

Shudufhadzo Musida also highlighted the importance of putting women and girls’ mental health first, especially in times of crisis.

“Behind every policy, headline, and crisis response, there are people — women and girls whose lives hang in the balance. Their mental and physical health must be a priority, not an afterthought,” Shudu shared.

Watch the video below:

Fans support Shudufhadzo Musida

In the comments under her Instagram post, fans praised her for being selfless, calling her the most hardworking beauty queen in South Africa’s history. Here are some of the comments:

zeehphoo said:

“The hardest working Miss SA. We are so proud of you 👏🏿.”

Pintydludlu gushed:

“Girlllll I'm stoked👏👏👏👏 The humility. The hard work and how you push for the girl child and women is amazing. I see passion.”

Seakamelacharles argued:

“Miss World missed on an empowered, impactful, humanitarian and selfless queen.”

lee_khuzwayo complimented:

“You make all of us proud 🤍”

bokamoso_machika said:

“Thank you so much, Shudu, for being the voice of our nation. May God bless the work of your voice and hands 🙌🏾♥️”

What to know about Shudufhadzo Musida

Shudufhadzo Musida is more than just her looks. She has not one but two degrees.

Shudufhadzo Musida studied towards a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics, at the University of Pretoria. Musida went on to study for her Honours degree.

Shudufhadzo Musida moderated a UN event. Image: shudufhadzomusida

Source: Instagram

In 2024, Shudufhadzo enrolled at her dream school, Columbia University in America, to pursue a Master's degree in international affairs focusing on economic and political developments.

Shudufhadzo Musida slams female circumcision

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Shudufhadzo Musida says she plans to end female genital mutilation (FGM).

The former Miss South Africa revealed on her Instagram account this week that FGM is an act of violence against women. She shared her campaign on social media and added that she plans to end the practice by 2030.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News