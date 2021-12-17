Shudufhadzo ‘Shudu’ Musiḓa was announced the winner of the Beauty with a Purpose title at the Miss World 2021 pageant

Shudu shared the good news on social media platforms and explained why mental health awareness was so important to her

The former Miss SA thanked her supporters for standing by her and said she was humbled by the win

The Miss World organisation announced that the finale would be temporarily postponed due to health and safety concerns after several contestants and staff tested positive for Covid-19

Congratulations are in order for the beautiful Shudufhadzo "Shudu" Musiḓa who was crowned the winner of the Beauty with a Purpose title at the Miss World 2021 pageant in Puerto Rico.

Shudufhadzo Musida won the prestigous title of Beauty with a Purpose Title at Miss World 2021. Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images / Getty Images and @shudufhadzomusida / Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The former Miss SA shared the exciting news on her Instagram profile.

“I am thrilled to announce that we have won Beauty with a Purpose along with 5 other incredible projects!”

The Beauty with a Purpose is a charity initiative that allows candidates to choose or feature advocacy projects in line with the pageant. The prestigious award automatically enters the winner into the quarter finals in the competition’s finale.

Shudu’s projects focus on mental health awareness.

“When I stood on the Miss South Africa stage more than a year ago I pledged to start a mindful movement and over the past year we did just that! Through ‘Mindful Mondays’ and ‘Shudu finds her Magic’ we have created a space for so many to share their stories, to listen, to learn and to start the journey towards mental health and well-being,” she said in her Instagram post.

The Venda princess added that she was humbled to be chosen as a vessel by sharing her story with the world.

“If it touched only one person and made them realise that they were not alone then it will all have been worth it,” she added.

The Citizen reported that a few hours after Shudu’s win, the Miss World organisation announced that the global broadcast finale would be temporarily postponed due to “health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public”.

The decision was made after several contestants and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

