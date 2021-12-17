Five Mzansi stars made their fans, friends and families proud this year when they completed their higher education studies

The already admirable public figures shared their accomplishments online, welcoming praise from supporters who appreciated their academic efforts

Admirably, most of the stars who accomplished their scholarly goals over the past twelve months have multiple qualifications to their names

Getting a higher education in South Africa is no small feat. So when someone is finally considered a degree holder, whether they are a celebrity or not, there is much cause to celebrate the rare honour.

Mzansi superstars wowed many with their fantastic school completion posts this year. Image: @shudufhadzomusida/Instagram, @kwa_mammkhize/Instagram and @cedric_a_fourie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This year, five Mzansi celebrities inspired many by sharing their tertiary schooling triumphs. Those bright minds honoured their hard work with their motivational social media posts, so it is only fit to shine a light on them once again.

Shudufhadzo Musida

The country’s gorgeous former Miss SA proved that she is much more than just a beautiful face when she revealed her scholarly status. Shudu excitedly proclaimed that she was an honours graduate months before she walked the Wits stage earlier this year.

Mapaseka Mokwele

Another Wits alum, Mapaseka Mokwele, proudly showcased the moment she received her Masters’ certification. The media personality flashed a huge smile in the video she shared of herself at a stage-crossing ceremony.

Dr Shauwn Mkhize

Shauwn Mkhize may be known for her flashy lifestyle, but the Good Shepherd College of Religion and Training recognises her for much more. The institution awarded Mkhize an honorary doctorate for her life-changing philanthropic work. She reminisced with a clip of the occasion, writing:

“…there are not enough words to describe this feeling. Watching this video continues to fill my heart more and more.”

Mmabatho Montsho

Actress, director and writer, Mmabatho Montsho levelled up her talents by obtaining a Masters of arts in writing for script and screen. She celebrated the occasion she has been waiting for since 2019 with beautiful graduation dinner snaps.

Cedric Fourie

Skeem Sam actor Cedric Fourie marked his big university victory on Instagram recently, revealing that he is officially a UCT alum. The star’s smile in the images of him holding his authorised paper could light up an entire stadium.

