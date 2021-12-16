Many of Mzansi’s VIPs have stuck it out through this challenging year to offer their best performances, appearances and products yet

Hard work deserves recognition and reward, so South African audiences have been happy to see their faves receive kudos through their new automobile purchases

Stars like Shauwn Mkhize and Baby Cele are among those who obtained new sets of wheels over the past twelve months

South African celebrities have managed to do the most despite the restrictions experienced by the entertainment industry this year. Our faves have achieved so much that many have even been able to get new rides!

Several SA celebs are rolling around in stunning new vehicles this year. Image: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for BET, Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi audiences have watched their beloved public figures treat themselves to stunning luxury vehicles since the beginning of 2021. Take a look at the celebrities who’ve offered Mzansi onlookers inspiration with their impressive buys:

Ntando Duma

Actress and TV personality Ntando Duma recently joined the prestigious AMG club with her new machine. The The Queen star offered fans a generous look at her fresh white Mercedes with a celebratory Instagram slideshow.

Khaya Dladla

Khaya celebrated his big BMW buy in a vibrant Instagram story for his followers to enjoy. Although the radio host and actor did not give fans a closer look at his wheels, seeing his joy was enough for proud supporters.

Lamiez Holworthy

Metro FM DJ Lamiez Holworthy proved she has entered the big leagues with her luxury whip purchase. The new Mercedes Benz V-Class owner recollected receiving praise from the heavens during her transaction. She said:

“Yesterday I got to tick another box on my bucket list and I’m still in awe. It legit rained as soon as I drove into the dealership. It stopped, then it rained again as soon as I was driving out. I know that was my dad. I just know it.”

Thando Thabethe

Multi-hyphenate Thando Thabethe recently added a sparkling new Porsche convertible to her growing fleet. A clip of the media personality showing off the white ride’s stunning red interior made the rounds on social media, leaving fans in awe.

Baby Cele

Yolisa Cele, Baby’s daughter, could not contain her excitement as she shared a clip of her mom getting the keys to her new car. The sexy black Ford SUV is certainly fitting for the equally stunning actress.

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi

Andile Mpisane went big when he bought himself a brand new Benz and followed up with a BMW for his baby mama. The sleek, and very expensive grey surprise sure made Sithelo the envy of many when she unveiled it.

Shauwn Mkhize

Mam’Mkhize is not one to shy away from grand displays of wealth, so it was fitting that she would buy a R16 million car on her birthday. Shauwn showed off the Bentley Rolls Royce Cullinan on Instagram, welcoming congratulatory messages from followers.

Clement Maosa

When you’re a talented actor, musician and qualified lawyer, it’s only right to bless yourself with a BMW 4 Series Coupe as Clement Maosa did on his big day. The alluring blue ride is definitely what this actor deserves.

SA’s top chef, Luyanda Mafanya, brags about new R600k Ford Ranger

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Well known chef, Luyanda Mafanya, headed to social media page to brag about receiving her brand new Ford Ranger double cab bakkie. The stunning woman says she is delighted the receive the brand new car from the American carmaker.

Mafanya took to Twitter to share the news and also thanked Ford South Africa because she is selected as the car manufacturer’s brand ambassador. She also challenged her followers, asking if they agree that it compliments her class.

The bubbly woman received congratulatory messages from the Twitter family and Briefly News took a look. Luyanda wrote:

“OMG, I'm so flippen excited. My new baby has just arrived. So excited to share I'm a @FordSouthAfrica #NextGenRanger Ambassador!! You guys said this car suits me akere... Now it's mine!!”

