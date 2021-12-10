“Wamuhle Lulu”: SA’s Top Chef, Luyanda Mafanya, Brags About New R600k Ford Ranger

South Africa’s finest chef, Luyanda Mafanya, has been blessed with a brand new Ford Ranger double cab bakkie

The cooker, Luyanda, will drive the latest Ford double cab as the car maker’s brand ambassador

Taking to her social media platform, the stunner expressed delight and could not believe she'll be driving such a beast

Well known chef, Luyanda Mafanya, headed to social media page to brag about receiving her brand new Ford Ranger double cab bakkie. The stunning woman says she is delighted the receive the brand new car from the American carmaker.

Mafanya took to Twitter to share the news and also thanked Ford South Africa because she is selected as the car manufacturer’s brand ambassador. She also challenged her followers, asking if they agree that it compliments her class.

The bubbly woman is now receiving congratulatory messages from the Twitter family and Briefly News takes a look. Luyanda wrote:

“OMG, I'm so flippen excited. My new baby has just arrived. So excited to share I'm a @FordSouthAfrica #NextGenRanger Ambassador!! You guys said this car suits me akere... Now it's mine!!”

The new Ford Ranger double cab features

The R600k car boasts a 3.0-L V6 Turbodiesel engine for off-road and heavy loads. The four-wheel-drive beast offers Single-Turbo and Bi-Turbo 2.0 four-cylinder diesel engines. It also features LED lights and a new improved front.

The post reads:

@TumiSole said:

“Congratulations Luyanda.”

@PlantmomB said:

“This is a beauty, congratulations Luyanda.”

@PinaneWilliam said:

“Can I be the ambassador too since I’m a fan and owner of two first Rangers.”

@GTChauraya said:

“This looks good on you, now it's time to take it to the mountains.”

@Makolane_Mandla said:

“Waze waba muhle Luyanda.”

