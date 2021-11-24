South African car maniacs are already reacting to viral images of the new Ford Ranger double cab bakkie

The new offering from Ford sees the Ranger come with LED lights and a number of options when it comes to engine size and performance

Some car lovers in Mzansi feel the United States-based carmaker wants to copy the Toyota Hilux design but others believe it's a total beast

Ford South Africa has officially unveiled the new Ford Ranger bakkie, which comes as a long base or a double cab. The giant car manufacturer launched the new edition of the 4x4 car on Wednesday, 24 November live on Facebook and social media platforms.

Mzansi car maniacs are already wowed by this latest offering from the United States-based vehicle maker. Briefly News looks at various social media posts from many car lovers.

According to a post by Arrive Alive on Twitter, the next generation of the big car comes with high-tech features, smart connectivity, enhanced capability as well as versatility for work, family and play.

Ford South Africa recently unveiled the new Ford Ranger double cab vehicle. Image: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Ford South Africa to officially unveil new Ford Ranger

Ford South Africa’s 2021 edition of the Next-Generation Ford Ranger will automatically compete against big players such as the Toyota Hilux, among other makes.

It is also mentioned that the car will bring a 3.0-L V6 Turbo diesel engine for off-road and heavy loads. At the same time, Briefly News has gathered that the four-wheel-drive will offer Single-Turbo and Bi-Turbo 2.0 four-cylinder diesel engines. On top of that, it also brings LED lights and a new improved front.

Social media users react to the new Ford Ranger 4X4 vehicle

DailySun motoring dropped a number of snaps and Mzansi shared remarks to one of the most-loved models of vehicle.

The post reads:

Musa Hilarsson said:

“Ford is trying so hard to beat the Mighty Toyota.”

RN Baxter said:

“Looks like the Toyota Hilux.”

Max Manqele said:

“The latest Toyota Dakar will remain the best for the next 5 years.”

@Tusguy22 said:

“When is the earliest availability in South Africa?”

@Wannganwanna said:

“I love Ford but on this one I am not sold, will stick to my Everest.”

@Katekani_Baloyi said:

“The interior has upped its level of competitiveness with the luxury SUVs. Nice one @FordSouthAfrica.”

@DocPhuti said:

“The back of Navara. Interior of Volvo XC90. Beautiful combo. Very beautiful bakkie.”

@Mbuso169 said:

“The beast.”

