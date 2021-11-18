South Africa's first all-black racing crew will make history when they compete in the Kyalami 9-Hour race from 2 to 4 December

Xolile Letlaka, Tschops Sipuka and Philip Kekana shared that they are honoured to showcase their driving skills in the international competition

The fans of Kyalami 9-Hour, who are vaccinated, shared that they can't wait to be part of the spectators on the day of the race

The Mzansi motorspot industry will make history next month when the first all-black crew will compete in the Kyalami 9-Hour from 2 to 4 December.

SA's 1st all African crew will compete in the Kyalami 9-hour race on 4 December. Image: @kyalami9hour

Source: Instagram

Xolile Letlaka, Tschops Sipuka and Philip Kekana will take on the world's best GT3 drivers during the final round of the Intercontinental GT Championship.

Letlaka, Sipuka and Kekana will be driving their Into Africa Mining Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo during the international competition. They are not new to the sport as Letlaka and Sipuka have tasted victory twice in their GT3 before.

They also came second in their four starts in the 2021 SA Endurance Series. The team told TimesLIVE that it will be an honour to showcase their driving talents on the international stage. They said the race will be a very special moment for their crew.

The organisers of Kyalami 9-Hour took to Instagram to remind their fans that the tickets are now available.

Check out some of the comments from fans below:

scott_heideman__ said:

"Can't wait to see it."

bele_k wrote:

"So we can’t attend if we’re not vaccinated WOW guys WOW, on an event that’s outdoors!"

sa_belgian_waffles commented:

"Are we having food trucks around yet."

ferdiegeyer said:

"We’ll be there, fully vaccinated some months ago."

kaylagouws added:

"@kyalami9hour Is it compulsory to be fully vaccinated to attend??"

