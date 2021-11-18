South Africans are laughing their lives away at a hilarious meme about a person's number being skipped at a fast-food restaurant

The individual displayed the number '139' on their ticket while the screen showed the numbers '138, 140 and 141' which were ready to collect

Mzansians have been sharing a lot of funnybone-tickling responses to the reshared meme on Twitter

Many South Africans know the pain of breaking a bone or accidentally standing on glass but social media user Bonginkosi Linda Nkosi's reshared post about the 'heartbreak' that comes from being skipped at a fast food joint has left locals in stitches.

The meme was originally shared by Facebook group Sarcasmlol. Filled with excitement, the 139th customer watched helplessly as the screen above them displayed the numbers '138, 140 and 141'.

Nkosi’s resharing of the image to his Twitter feed has Saffas chuckling at the unfortunate situation suffered by many.

A hilarious meme of a number being skipped at a fast food restaurant has Mzansi feeling some type of way. Image: @lindz_malindz

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

Read some of the funny responses left by Saffas:

@LekgoboM explained:

"Your order is still being prepared not yet ready to collect."

@26_sway shared:

"Gerrit... If you don't gerrit gerra bout it."

@mthembunduduz8 said:

"Phuma Satan!!"

@SinaloNgonyama tweeted:

"You ordered a bucket, they ordered streetwise 2s."

@Fixing_Lindo believes:

"This is personal."

@KoopediLesedi added:

"Yho bathong."

Source: Briefly.co.za