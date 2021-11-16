JMPD Vehicle Spelling Mistake Leaves South Africans in Stitches: “Yho Ai Shem”
- SA peeps are clutching their sides laughing at a major spelling mistake on the side of a JMPD patrol car
- Snaps that were shared on Twitter showed the word ‘Poice’ instead of ‘Police’ plastered on the side of the vehicle
- Memes and comical responses flowed in the comments section as Mzansi could not resist adding fuel to the fire
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has naturally had to deal with a few people resisting arrest, but in this case peeps are resisting the urge to laugh. A noticeable spelling mistake on the side of one of the department's cars has left locals in stitches.
‘Metro Poice JMPD’, which was plastered on the side of a police vehicle, has been shared by Twitter user @SavageMaveriick to their 12 000 followers. Many were drawn in by the hilarious caption:
“No guys, ‘Poice’? Really?”
The tweet has gathered the attention of hundreds of Mzansians.
Confused, amused and entertained Saffas made their way to the comments section of @SavageMaveriick’s post where they showed no mercy in their sharing of memes, jokes and rib splitting comments.
Briefly News compiled some of the hilarious responses to the spelling mistake below:
@LrollingLs said:
"Someone chowed the L money."
@MonMore12 write:
"It's Zulu... Phoisa... Come on my guy... Don't be unstable."
@Isaac_Mnguni thinks:
"And seems like the one who got the tender was paid before commencing the duty."
@prow_II responded with:
"Yho ai shem."
@KingT_Sibeko tweeted:
"Another tender gone wrong..."
@BikaJika added:
"The L is Silent."
"Voice principal": Misspelled school vice head title has SA bursting with laughter
In similar news, Briefly News recently reported that a pic doing the rounds on social media shows someone painting the vice principal's title above the door frame at a school.
As it happens, an exercise that should have been a small matter of getting a simple four-letter word right turned into a complete farce as a Twitter user, @dayveedcody_ observed.
Heading online, he shared a picture of the buffoonery. The caption read:
"Wait, what??"
Scratching their heads, Mzansi social media users had a similar response as they took the mickey out of the bizarre situation. The tweet attracted nearly 500 likes, more than 180 retweets and close to 100 comments.
Source: Briefly.co.za