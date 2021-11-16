SA peeps are clutching their sides laughing at a major spelling mistake on the side of a JMPD patrol car

Snaps that were shared on Twitter showed the word ‘Poice’ instead of ‘Police’ plastered on the side of the vehicle

Memes and comical responses flowed in the comments section as Mzansi could not resist adding fuel to the fire

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has naturally had to deal with a few people resisting arrest, but in this case peeps are resisting the urge to laugh. A noticeable spelling mistake on the side of one of the department's cars has left locals in stitches.

‘Metro Poice JMPD’, which was plastered on the side of a police vehicle, has been shared by Twitter user @SavageMaveriick to their 12 000 followers. Many were drawn in by the hilarious caption:

“No guys, ‘Poice’? Really?”

The tweet has gathered the attention of hundreds of Mzansians.

South Africans are in stitches over the hilarious spelling error on this JMPD vehicle. Image: @SavageMaveriick

Source: Twitter

Confused, amused and entertained Saffas made their way to the comments section of @SavageMaveriick’s post where they showed no mercy in their sharing of memes, jokes and rib splitting comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the hilarious responses to the spelling mistake below:

@LrollingLs said:

"Someone chowed the L money."

@MonMore12 write:

"It's Zulu... Phoisa... Come on my guy... Don't be unstable."

@Isaac_Mnguni thinks:

"And seems like the one who got the tender was paid before commencing the duty."

@prow_II responded with:

"Yho ai shem."

@KingT_Sibeko tweeted:

"Another tender gone wrong..."

@BikaJika added:

"The L is Silent."

