A pic doing the rounds on social media shows someone painting the vice principal's title above the door frame at a school and getting it completely wrong

The simple four-letter word was instead spelt 'voice principal', giving it a completely different meaning

The tweet attracted nearly 500 likes, more than 180 retweets and close to 100 comments as Mzansi reacted to the buffoonery

How a simple spelling mistake happens, especially if one had all the time in the world to get it right, is a mystery, but as we can all relate to, it happens.

As it happens, an exercise that should have been a small matter of getting a simple four-letter word right turned into a complete farce as a Twitter user, @dayveedcody_ observed.

Heading online, he shared a picture of the buffoonery. The caption read:

"Wait, what??"

Scratching their heads, Mzansi social media users had a similar response as they took the mickey out of the bizarre situation. The tweet attracted nearly 500 likes, more than 180 retweets and close to 100 comments.

Mzansi reacts to buffoonery

@simmssssss said:

"Na only mouth the principal get."

@Honiitel wrote"

"Maybe him too dey para."

@iamdesmond___ reasoned:

"It's another office that's different from the vice. Its major work is shouting at students."

@iam_six_ voiced:

"That must be a written error, lol."

@Gorge_Diamond jibed:

"Queens English."

@Vikswit added:

"The principal can only talk with no actions."

Mzansi reacts to ANC's spelling mistake: 'English never loved us'

In related bizarre news, Briefly News previously reported that a spelling mistake made on an ANC billboard in Port Elizabeth set tongues wagging on social media.

The photo was originally posted on Twitter by Renaldo Gouws, a Democratic Alliance councillor and YouTube personality.

Instead of writing 'together', the ANC wrote 'togher'. Social media users could hardly contain their laughter over the ANC's mishap and they gave their two cents' worth on the spelling error.

Source: Briefly.co.za