A video of a fight at Rocco Mamas in Sandton has raised concerns and funny responses from peeps across Mzansi

It is unclear what started the brawl but many locals have speculated that it could have stemmed from the fact that a guy was vaping in the restaurant

The two-minute long clip was shared on social media by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who revealed that the incident occurred about three weeks ago

A fight at a Rocco Mamas restaurant in Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg has gone viral on social media. South African journalist and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a clip of the altercation on Twitter.

In the CCTV footage, patrons can be seen seated in the restaurant enjoying their meals. A man starts to vape and blows smoke towards another table. The people at that table appear to confront the man, but it's not clear if it was due to the vaping.

About 39 seconds into the video, fingers are being pointed and eventually, a man from the table with the vaper stands up and jumps over the booths. The rest of his crew follows and a fight ensues.

Take a look at the video, which was viewed over 50 000 times, below:

Read some of the responses it received:

@CeboMcineka shared:

"Those dry burger patties from Rocco Mamas made them go bananas."

@BuhleNdlovu_ said:

"Side effects of the vaccine."

@anz_itumeleng wrote:

"What a waste of information if it's three weeks ago... Those guys are busy drinking somewhere by now."

@Gcina_Gumede responded with:

"A good way to dodge paying the bill."

@FedesBurner_ stated:

"Serving combos that aren't on the menu."

@BhejulaKaDyonta added:

"Hayi mina I don't understand the point in posting this video. Fights happen everyday mos. We don't even have the full context."

