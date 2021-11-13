“Haibo, Mzansi”: Video of a Grown Man Getting Kidnapped in Benoni Has SA Spooked

A video of a local man being kidnapped in broad daylight has Mzansi shocked

Watching the clip, it seems the attack on the 28-year-old victim was definitely planned and well-organized

Panicked South Africans headed t the comments section to lament about the state of safety in SA

A video showing a brazen kidnapping in the middle of Benoni has South African's feeling super shocked.

Source: Twitter

, popular social justice advocate @Abramjee shared the startling clip.

According to his reports, the victim has been identified as Moulana Tahseen (28), the son of a well-known hardware store owner in the area.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users were certainly startled. Many were traumatised by what they felt was the increase of kidnappings in SA.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Oga14061778 said:

"The government has to do something quick we now have a group of kidnappers who only target Muslim business people why state security Bheki Cele where are you?"

@lehakoewarona said:

"This is actually scary, I was thinking of buying a BMW then I thought, no I'd rather look poor."

@RRulph said:

"Something big is going on here. These kidnappings are on a rise now."

@Lisanda_Bengane said:

"Rule #1 Never let people take you anywhere. It's never for your own good...

You comply you die, you don't comply and you still die."

'Extreme sport': Cellphone snatcher strikes taxi in Hillbrow in jarring video

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that yet another video doing the rounds online shows the moment a brazen cellphone snatcher struck a taxi mid-traffic in broad daylight in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

The incident happened on Claim Street, a busy taxi route leading from the suburb to the central business district.

CCTV cameras capture an unknown man calmy crossing the street during what appears to be peak-hour traffic.

Within seconds, the same man is seen grabbing a taxi passenger's cellphone before running off with it.

Popular anti-crime activist and social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee shared the clip under his @Abramjee handle on Twitter with a simple caption reading:

"Taxi: Hillbrow, JHB."

The area, including many other parts of the busy city centre, are well-known hotspots for cellphone snatching, seeing numerous incidents daily.

From the comments that flooded the mentions, it was apparent that Saffas were no longer shocked by the trend.

Common occurrence does little to shock

The shocking video was viewed more than 35 000 times and attracted close to 700 likes. Briefly News brings readers all those reactions below.

@Durban_Tpg wrote:

"Some drivers do warn passengers to close all windows and hold low onto their snatchable stuff when passing here."

@LadyMay_K said:

"People know this by now, hide your phone when you’re in CBD and always be on high alert. You’ll only get comfortable when you get home or to your secure destination."

@taniel214560951 added:

"Her window was closed, he pushed it open to grab that phone."

Source: Briefly.co.za