A video showing a cellphone snatcher in the act in Hillbrow is causing a stir on social media

Activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the clip under his verified @Abramjee handle on Twitter

Mzansi peeps appeared unshocked with the crime trend as it has become a common occurrence in Hillbrow

Yet another video doing the rounds online shows the moment a brazen cellphone snatcher struck a taxi mid-traffic in broad daylight in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

The incident happened on Claim Street, a busy taxi route leading from the suburb to the central business district.

Another video has surfaced of a cellphone snatcher in action in Hillbrow. Image: @Abramjee.

CCTV cameras capture an unknown man calmy crossing the street during what appears to be peak-hour traffic.

Within seconds, the same man is seen grabbing a taxi passenger's cellphone before running off with it.

Popular anti-crime activist and social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee shared the clip under his @Abramjee handle on Twitter with a simple caption reading:

"Taxi: Hillbrow, JHB."

The area, including many other parts of the busy city centre, are well-known hotspots for cellphone snatching, seeing numerous incidents daily.

From the comments that flooded the mentions, it was apparent that Saffas were no longer shocked by the trend.

Common occurrence does little to shock

The shocking video was viewed more than 35 000 times and attracted close to 700 likes. Briefly News brings readers all those reactions below.

@Durban_Tpg wrote:

"Some drivers do warn passengers to close all windows and hold low onto their snatchable stuff when passing here."

@LadyMay_K said:

"People know this by now, hide your phone when you’re in CBD and always be on high alert. You’ll only get comfortable when you get home or to your secure destination."

@taniel214560951 added:

"Her window was closed, he pushed it open to grab that phone."

Mzansi indifferent to spine chilling video of Hillbrow armed robbery

In another incident, Briefly News previously reported that harrowing footage emerged online showing a business robbery taking place in Hillbrow.

The area is notorious for its high crime levels, including serious crimes such as murder. Its reputation as one of the most dangerous areas in Joburg has persisted through the years.

The video showing the business robbery incident has done little to diminish peoples' fear concerning the area. The 42-second clip was shared on Twitter by Abramjee.

The caption read:

"Business robbery: Corner of Claim and Esselen streets, Hillbrow, JHB."

In the footage, a man is seen approaching a business off-camera before removing what appears to be a handgun from his waist.

At the same time, a man who sees the assailant brandishing his weapon makes a quick run for it in fear of his life.

The video garnered more than 13 000 views, with Saffas reacting to the brazen act in shock and disbelief.

