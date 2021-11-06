A video of one very unexpected hijacking has left Mzansi concerned with the rate of crime in SA

In the clip, one man is confronted by thieves after pulling his vehicle into his home

Mzansi took to the comments section with many peeps criticising the next-door neighbours for simply looking on

A video of one local man being hijacked at his own front gate has left SA in serious shock. The violent incident has left many peeps concerned about the ever-growing rate of crime in SA.

A local man was hijacked at his very own front gate. Images: @Abramjee/Twitter

, social cohesion advocate @Abramjee shared the distressing clip. According to his reports, the incident took place near Kempton Park.

In the video, a man can be seen fiddling with his gate before three men approach. He desperately tries to get the gate closed before being kicked to the ground as his keys are taken.

Startled neighbours look on as the thieves speed away with the injured man's car.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the clip below:

@LadyMay_K said:

"Apparently, it was during load shedding hence why he was fiddling with the gate to close."

@letsatsi_pat said:

"These days people just stand, watch, and then record. Crime is out of hand and criminals know the police will do nothing. sad."

@blackchik__kb said:

"Check the neighbours doing nothing."

@RajaG94348285 said:

"What is happening in South Africa, if these crimes are not controlled, will be a big problem for the next generation. The situation in South Africa will be worse than Afghanistan and Iraq."

@Ayanda1Africa said:

"It saddens me ukuthi ekasi I live with people who celebrate such criminal acts. I hope it's insured because it's been already stripped if not sold."

Video of daring hijack attempt in Linbro Park leaves Mzansi traumatised

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that another shocking video of a brazen hijacking attempt in broad daylight has surfaced and is doing the rounds on social media.

The incident was caught on CCTV and shows the moment the driver of what appears to be an Audi sports car is ambushed as the assailants attempt to box them in.

The quick-thinking motorist swerves around the pursuing vehicle and quickly speeds off, leaving the would-be hijackers to count their losses.

The 20-second clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by anti-crime commentator Yusuf Abramjee.

"Attempted hijacking: Linbro Park, JHB," the short caption read.

The clip garnered over 84 000 views and attracted more than 3 300 likes combined with nearly 150 comments.

Saffas applaud situational awareness

Many on social media raised a glass to the victim for having their wits about them. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to the post.

@NdongaMpho wrote:

"I'm sure the driver must be traumatized now whoever he is...guys if u drive sports cars S3 M3 Porche GTI its mandatory u must have a gun..."

@RThembinkosi said:

"Man, I don’t think I’ll ever move to Joburg."

@Tiredofkak added:

"I say again. One day they will meet and miss a situational-aware 1st or 3rd-party, who is highly trained, and who will surprise you by counter-ambushing you. Love how this robber runs. Don't like it, just saying it is a Lotto."

@GoldenDawn_Moi shared:

"I went through the same thing in 2019, I no longer drive alone at night...traumatising. I'm glad they are alive and safe."

