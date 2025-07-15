South African media personality Penny Lebyane was dragged once again on social media by netizens

This was after the former Radio 2000 host accused South Africans of having a negative mindset

Many netizens didn't hold back as they flooded the comment section and slammed Penny Lebyane online

Penny Lebyane accused netizens of having a negative mindset. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Bathong, Penny Lebyane has zero filter whatsoever, which landed her in trouble with many netizens on social media regarding her recent accusation.

On Monday, 14 July 2025, the broadcaster who resigned from Radio 2000 in 2024 went on Twitter (X) and accused South Africans of having a negative mindset.

This was after the whole Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi drama of him implicating many politicians and law enforcement officials.

She wrote:

"South Africa's biggest problem is a negative mindset. At best, we are "defeatists." A negative mindset will never birth positive results; it's a universal law. At a personal level or collective state. We have to find it in us to cultivate a positive mindset and attitude on the smallest scale to achieve the things we want to change. We love drama that's not positive or productive. We spew layers of it here daily, then spread it like the gospel truth.

"Being critical and demanding accountability now is great, but crushing everything and anything just because is not make sure...while spreading negativity and getting easily excited without facts or evidence on things, then expect important decisions to be made like that is shallow and immature behaviour and very very dangerous in the long run."

See the post below:

Netizens drag Penny Lebyane

Shortly after Lebyane's accusation went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, dragging the veteran broadcaster to hell and back. Here's what they had to say:

@TruthNoLies_ said:

"These are not allegations made by a civilian, they are coming from a provincial head of police. 2 the fact that Mchunu lied to parliament is grounds enough for the President to act. Lastly, his meddling with operational SAPS matters and dissolving a task team should warrant censure from the President."

@SpheriFarmers commented:

"People are angry, and they are entitled to be; it may not be your space to entertain their anger, more so if it's not directed at you. Give people space to be negative."

@Wothi_ndosi85 responded:

"South Africans are demanding swift action on key matters. We have waited long enough for the rule of law and "commissions of enquiries" with no arrests. Another July unrest is looming while you lot sip champagne in a marquee during the Durban July."

@ParagonInfinite replied:

"That's exactly why we win so much on a global platform, we are defeatist. That's exactly why we are arguably the best country in Africa, we are defeatist. That's exactly why we challenge corruption and crime, we are defeatist. Penny, you are wrong, so wrong. We have achieved so much."

Penny Lebyane gets dragged on social media by netizens. Image: @pennylebyane

Penny Lebyane denies paying DJ Fresh R80k

In 2023, Briefly News previously reported that Penny Lebyane came out guns blazing against DJ Fresh.

This was after her former husband claimed during a Podcast and Chill episode that she paid him R80,000, after losing their highly publicised defamation case. Penny and Ntsiki Mazwai allegedly smeared DJ Fresh's name on social media in light of the "Me Too" movement.

