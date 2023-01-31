Penny Lebyane has taken to her Twitter account to slam all the "lies" told by DJ Fresh about their defamation case

The radio DJ claimed Penny paid the R80 000 as ordered by the court, but the media personality denied paying any cent

Reacting to Penny's string of heated tweets directed at Fresh, Mzansi peeps shared mixed reactions

Penny Lebyane has come out guns blazing at DJ Fresh, who recently claimed that she paid the R80 000 the court ordered her to pay after losing their highly publicised defamation case.

Penny Lebyane has seemingly called DJ Fresh a liar after claiming on 'Podcast and Chill' that she paid the R80 000 ordered by the court for her defamation case. Image: @djfreshsa and @pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Fresh was a guest host on Podcast and Chill's Monday, January 30 episode when he confirmed that he received payment from both Ntsiki Mazwai and Penny. According to ZAlebs, the two ladies smeared his name on social media in light of the "Me Too" movement.

In a series of tweets, the Sangoma Khanyisa host blasted the radio DJ. She said all his claims are false, as she doesn't have money to waste.

"I didn’t pay anyone anything. Not a cent. I don’t have money to waste. First, l was not a respondent in the case. I filed to ask the court why my trading name, Penny Lebyane, is in paragraph 15 of an affidavit, which the response was it was a mistake, but l must pay for asking. I refused."

Check out other posts from Penny slamming DJ Fresh's "lies".

Mzansi peeps share mixed reactions

@Questerr_ said:

"I don’t know what he said you said, but I know the emotional abuse you suffered at his hands. I know the treachery and the infidelity. Eventually, the undone marriage itself came as part of your abuse. You suffered."

@Sea_T_F shared:

"But he himself indicated under Moja Love news account that it isn’t true that you were ordered to pay him."

@Tau_Lenyora posted:

"Bula space or @Solphendukaa mofe platform to set the record straight."

