DJ Fresh has taken to Podcast and Chill to confirm that Ntsiki Mazwai finally paid the R200k the court ordered her to

This happened after Mazwai accused DJ Fresh of molesting women in 2021 and was taken to court for her unproven claims

Reacting to the payment news, Mzansi shared mixed reactions, with some applauding Ntsiki for fighting till the end, while others slammed her

As expected, DJ Fresh brought havoc on Podcast and Chill's latest episode.

DJ Fresh says Ntsiki Mazwai has paid the legal fees she was ordered that were ordered by the court after she lost the defamation case. Image: @djfreshsa and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

The famous DJ stepped in for MacG, who was not present. Fresh discussed every issue pertaining to Mzansi's celebville and didn't ignore his own scandals, including Ntsiki Mazwai's defamation case.

According to The Citizen, DJ Fresh took legal action when Ntsiki was among the people who accused him of forcing himself on women in light of the "me too" movement. The verdict came out saying Ntsiki was in the wrong and had to pay R200 000 for legal fees incurred by DJ Fresh.

Taking to Podcast and Chil on Monday, January 30, the radio DJ confirmed that Ntsiki has indeed paid the money.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions

@Sispals said:

"Ay Guys not having enough evidence doesn’t mean something didn’t happen."

@Meshack41452274 shared:

"At least Ntsiki Mazwai tried. There are people who don't do anything. They are neither cold nor hot. It simply means that she is brave enough to stand up for what she believes in. It doesn't matter if it was wrong or right, even if it was R1 000 000.00 fine, she made her mark."

@Macarth_Ceebo posted:

"Paying so much money just for tweeting "

@Thanos0053 replied:

"Lady Zamar must also pay."

@Mo_Magoda commented:

"She doesn’t even have 2k that one."

@Luthando_WeGo wrote:

"Good. Teach her lessons."

@KomaneRre reacted:

"Does she have the money though? Fellow believers should donate and help her pay together in solidarity."

@Kideo_Mah added:

"Finally, she will arrest her loose tongue. Next someone must open Nota mind."

DJ Fresh steps in for podcaster MacG on Podcast and Chill, Mzansi excited: “This one Is for the books”

In other stories, Briefly News reported that the latest episode of MacG's Podcast and Chill was hosted by veteran radio host, DJ Fresh. The Big Dawg took to his timeline to make the announcement.

DJ Fresh posted pics of himself in studio with the show's co-host, Sol Phenduka. The fire episode dropped on Monday, 30 January at 3pm.

Taking to Fresh's comment section on the micro-blogging app, many chillers said they would not miss the episode hosted by the former Metro FM presenter.

