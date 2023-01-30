DJ Fresh stepped in for Podcast and Chill host, MacG, on the latest episode of the show which dropped on Monday

The seasoned radio personality took to his timeline to share snpas of himself with the podcast's co-host, Sol Phenduka

The former Metro FM DJ's excited followers shared that they would not miss the episode hosted by their favourite radio presenter

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The lates episode of MacG's Podcast and Chill was hosted by veteran radio host, DJ Fresh. The Big Dawg took to his timeline to make the announcement.

DJ Fresh stepped in for MacG on ‘Podcast and Chill’. Image: @djfreshsa, @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh posted pics of himself in studio with the show's co-host, Sol Phenduka. The fire episode dropped on Monday, 30 January at 3pm. Taking to Twitter, DJ Fresh captioned his post:

"Seems as though #Baloyi got to @macgunleashed, so I will be in for him today at 15H00!! Shout out @Solphendukaa and the entire team for the love and hospitality! Shares piucs with co-host."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Podcast and Chill fans excited

Taking to Fresh's comment section on the micro-blogging app, many chillers said they would not miss the episode hosted by the former Metro FM presenter.

@bvledhoni commented:

"Huuuuuu! I won’t miss this episode for anything in the world. Unpredictability has proven to be another feature of Podcast & Chill."

@007JNRGP wrote:

"Can't wait, big up."

@Clemy_t said:

"This is so cool mahn!!"

@willymosibi commented:

"Whoa, this gonna be good."

@_BMashilo said:

"Can’t wait for this one."

@BaneleBengwane wrote:

"Big Dawg… this one is for the books."

@SiyandaNodlela added:

"Fresh & Sol ReUnited."

Musa Khawula makes serious allegations against MacG

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula has set tongeus wagging again. This time, the controversial podcaster made serious allegations against MacG.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Musa claimed that the Podcast and Chill host avoids paying bills. Musa revealed that MacG's former sound guy, Aya, was not getting paid when he was still employed by MacG.

Aya is now Musa's sound guy. In the video that trending on Twitter, Musa also claimed that MacG scammed a struggling entrepreneur. MacG's supporters, known as the chillers, slammed Musa for spreading rumours about their fave. Many said the allegations are too weak.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News