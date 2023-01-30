Singer and songwriter Msaki opened up for international singer Gregory Porter yesterday, January 28 at a concert in Johannesburg

The Grammy award winner had the final day of his 'Int*mate night with Gregory Porter' at Montecasino, proudly sponsored by Liberty

Many fans who were at the show took to their social media platforms to give the rest of Mzansi a sneak peek inside the big night

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Inside Gregory Porter's special night in Johannesburg. Images: @Msaki_ZA and @GregoryPorter

Source: Twitter

The international superstar Gregory Porter had his very first solo concert in South Africa this past weekend in Johannesburg.

According to TshisaLIVE, Msaki was the opening act for this particular night, and she performed a few of her hit songs, including Fetch Your Life and Khusela.

The publication shared that Msaki was very emotional on stage when she performed her iconic songs and had the entire audience backing her up as she delivered a remarkable performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi reacts to 'Int*mate night with Gregory Porter'

Many fans including @KamogeloMmako took to social media to share clips of the international superstar's performance. Sharing the video on Twitter, @KamogeloMmako commented:

"Everything you touch is gold Mr @GregoryPorter, your band is simply exquisite. To say my soul is shining is an understatement. Rea leboga, thank you! #GregoryPorterSA"

@Mbali_Dhlamini said:

"The talent that is @Msaki_ZA Tonight was even more mind-blowing than ever for me #GregoryPorterSA thank you @LibertyGroupSA."

@MissKwratilwe wrote:

"Everything about the #GregoryPorterSA show was impeccable. The hospitality, sound, smooth voice & the band. He performed all my fave songs - what a treat!"

@Mzwandilengubeni:

"Mr @GregoryPorter, I will never forget the healing your show did to my soul. Thank you and God bless you #GregoryPorterSA"

Connie Ferguson tearfully recounts her last days with Shona Ferguson, describes how Sho “faded away” from her

In another story, Briefly News reported that actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson said she is still struggling to come to terms with her husband, Shona Ferguson's, untimely passing.

The Queen's executive producer had an interview with Newzroom Afrika, where she opened up about her late husband. She also spoke about their COVID-19 diagnosis, his hospital admission and the last few days before he passed away.

The late TV star Shona Ferguson passed away on 30 July 2021 in Milpark private hospital where he was admitted for Covid-pneumonia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News