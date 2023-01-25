Connie Ferguson tearfully recounted her last days with Shona Ferguson when she appeared on Newsroom Afrika

The actress shared that she thought her husband was going to beat Covid-19 because he was a heathy and strong man

The former The Queen actress painfullly described how she watched the love of her life "fading away" from her

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Seventeen months after her hubby's passing, Connie Ferguson is still struggling to come to terms with it. The former The Queen actress recounted the last painful days she spent with Shona Ferguson.

Connie Ferguson recounted the last days she spent with Shona Ferguson. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The actor and TV producer succumbed to Covid-19 complications at the Milpark hospital in Jozi on 30 July 2021. His death shook the whole of Mzansi. Connie Ferguson told Newsroom Afrika in an interview that she thought Shona was going to beat Covid-19 because he was a healthy guy.

Connie Fergson thought Shona Ferguson was strong

They used to go to the gym together and constantly posted some of their clips working out a sweat. She believed that he wa going to beat Covid because "he was strong". Connie Ferguson recalled how she had to watch her hubby's "fade away" from her on one night he was discharged from hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to ZAlebs, Connie fought back tears when she explained that after that night "it got downhill". The late Kings of Joburg star was incubated for two weeks afterwards. He eventually passed on.

Berita posts stunning pic with Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Berita took to her timeline to remember music legends Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi. The songstress did not just meet the late music giants but she also got a chance to collaborate with them.

TshisaLIVE reports that the singer took to Twitter to share a pic of herself with Bra Hugh and Oliver. The SAMA-winner remembered both the stars on Monday, 23 January. They died on 23 January 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Berita featured both the late legends on her single, Mwana Wa Mai. Peeps took to her comment section to applaud her for doing a song with Hugh and Oliver. They said she was lucky to record a song with them whet they were still alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News