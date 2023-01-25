Songsstress Berita took to social media to remember late African music giants Bra Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi

The singer posted a pic of herself posing for a selfie with the late legends she got a chance to record a song with

Social media users shared that they love their collab on her single titled Mwana Wa Mai, adding that Berita is lucky to have shared the studio with Hugh and Oliver

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Berita took to her timeline to remember music legends Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi. The songstress did not just meet the late music giants but she also got a chance to collaborate with them.

Berita shared a snap of herself with late artists Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi. Image: @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that the singer took to Twitter to share a pic of herself with Bra Hugh and Oliver. The SAMA-winner remembered both the stars on Monday, 23 January. They died on 23 January 2018 and 2019 respectively. Part of her tweet reads:

"May your legacy continue to pave the way for generations and generations of artists to come."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Did Berita record a song with Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi?

Berita featured both the late legends on her single, Mwana Wa Mai. Peeps took to her comment section to applaud her for doing a song with Hugh and Oliver. They said she was lucky to record a song with them whet they were still alive.

@ChrisMtima wrote:

"Both these legends departed on the same day a year apart, 23/01/2018 and 23/01/2019, what a blow to African Music."

@melzos_ commented:

"You're trully blessed Beritta to have experienced an opportunity to meet these two Legends ku music industry."

@jolikaqakeza said:

"Not just meet. They have a great song together."

@SBMarley1 wrote:

"To think I was talking about this collabo just the other day. You made magic!"

@MsiphaIsabella added:

"The legents, I miss them on live shows. May their souls rest in peace."

Patrick Shai's family remembers late Yizo Yizo actor

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Patrick Shai's family described him as the life of a party. They remembered the late Yizo Yizo actor a year after his passing. He died on 22 January.

The Shai family and close friends commemorate his life on Sunday, 22 January. They drove to his grave and later gathered at his home for lunch.

TshisaLIVE reports that his loved ones said family gatherings are not the same without him. His nephew Lekgetho Shai said it was a gathering to honour his memory, adding that it was such a sad day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News