Patrick Shai's family described him as a vibey person when they remembered him a year after his passing

The veteran actor died on 22 January and his family adnd friends visited his grave and had lunch at his house in honour of his memory

They shared that it felt so empty without the late Yizo Yizo star because he used to be the life of the party at family gatherings

Patrick Shai's family described him as the life of the party. They remembered the late Yizo Yizo actor a year after his passing. He died on 22 January.

The Shai family and close friends commemorate his life on Sunday, 22 January. They drove to his grave and later gathered at his home for lunch.

Family gatherings not the same without Patrick Shai

TshisaLIVE reports that his loved ones said family gatherings are not the same without him. His nephew Lekgetho Shai said it was a gathering to honour his memory, adding that it was such a sad day.

He said many things have changed since his uncle's passing and described him as a very vibey person. Lekgetho siad Patrick Shai used to make everyone happy at family gatherings and danced thoughout. He said they missed his presence at the recent ceremony.

