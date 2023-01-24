Moja Love has been accused of promoting gender-based violence after airing a sensitive episode of Isencane Lengane

During the episode, Siyacela Dlamuka threw hands at his young wife Thando Msomi which angered a lot of viewers

After Moja Love issued a statement apologising for airing the episode, some people continued slamming the channel and accused it of indirectly "advocating" for GBV

Mzansi is calling for the arrest of Siyacela Dlamuka after he put his hands on his young wife, Thando Msomi in the latest episode of Isencane Lengane.

'Isencane Lengane' stars Thando and Siyacela Dlamuka had a heated argument.

Source: Instagram

People who watched the episode slammed Moja Love after the channel issued a statement after broadcasting the episode allegedly promoting gender-based violence.

ZAlebs reports that the channel apologised for upsetting viewers, adding that it doesn't condone GBV in any way. Even after the channel issued the statement, the viewers of the show continued to call for the show of the reality show focusing on the young lovebirds to be cancelled.

Mzansi accuses Moja Love of promoting gender-based violence

Peeps took to Twitter and continued to call out Moja Love for airing the sensitive epsiode. Many shared that the show should just be cancelled while others said Siyacela should be thrown behind bars.

This is after he threw hands at Thando after they had a heated argument. Other peeps accused Moja love of "indirectly" advocating for violence against women.

