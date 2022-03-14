Truworths online login and how to check your account payment options

Truworths is a clothing retail store with headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa. They currently have 728 physical stores all around Africa. They have come up with a wide range of retail formats, Truworths Woman, Daniel Hechter, Truworths Man, Inwear and LTD. Truworths accounts allow individuals to stay in touch with the latest trends on a budget. Stay here and get more information on how to get cool stuff at Truworths without breaking the bank!

How to check your Truworths account online? In order to check your Truworths account online, you need to go to the online website using your account number and your ID number to log into your page. They also have an online website where you can create a profile and log in - just in case you do not have an account already. This account can be used to make certain payments.

It can, however, be challenging to deal with the online portal and access your funds. In this article, we help you log into your Truworths account and also how you can check your payment options specific to you.

Benefits of a Truworths clothing account

There are a lot of benefits that come with having a clothing account in a Truworths store. These include;

A reduced need to carry cash

You get 6 months of free credit when you apply for your profile

There is a wide variety of shops present including UZZI & OFFICE London

One becomes a TRULOYALTY member with benefits

Account owners receive R1000 in fashion vouchers

Which shops accept Truworths cards?

Once you apply for a card, you will automatically become a TRUROYALTY member and get access to many benefits at an extra charge. Where can I buy with my Truworths card? Find a list of several identity stores where you can buy items with a Truworths card.

Truworths Man

UZZI

OFFICE London

EARTHADDICT

EARTHCHILD

Nartjie

And a lot of living stores in South Africa

No matter how much your income is, you can still get a profile that suits your needs. This is because the online application process is straightforward, and they only ask a few questions about your income and your expenses, which helps them calculate the amount you can spend.

Ways to pay your Truworths account

The payment process for a Truworths account is seamless and easy. It can be done in two ways;

Pay online at Truworths.co.za

Pay your account via EFT or ATM (Truworths has preloaded beneficiaries with all banking institutions)

Details you need to make your account payment

In order to top up your account, a few details are needed

Bank: Standard Bank

Account Holder: Truworths

Bank Account: 070296839

Branch Code: 020909

OR

Standard Bank - Current Account

Account Name: TRUWORTHS

Account No: 07096227

Branch Code: 051001

The Truworths account enables you to pay for your goods over six months without incurring any interest charges. For the 12 monthly accounts, the instalment rates tend to be lower, and interest is charged on money still owed.

FAQs

How do I find my Truworths account number? First, find your Truworths account number ( a 14 - digit number) and use it as the reference number. You can easily find it on your statement or the front side of your account number

How do I check my Truworths account balance? SMS the word 'BAL' followed by your account number or ID number to 31580. You will receive a mini-statement showing you what is remaining from your profile

Truworths account in arrears

If you have not made the payments required for your Truworths account only once, it is recommended that you make double payments the following month. If you have not made payment for a long time, you should urgently contact the creditor and make arrangements to start the repayment process as soon as possible.

This is everything you should know about your Truworths account, the login process, and how to make your payments. Technology has made the world a better place, the Truworths online login is just the start of it.

