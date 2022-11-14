LEGiT online application process: how to apply for one in 2022

LEGiT is a South African fashion brand that exclusively offers clothes, cosmetics, shoes, lingerie, and accessories for young independent female fashion enthusiasts. The shop mainly operates in South Africa under the Edgars umbrella. The online shop has costumes and clothing for every event and is loved for its discounted price on quality accessories and apparel. Find out how the LEGiT online application works.

LEGiT is a subsidiary of Retailability, which was founded in 1984. The parent company also owns Edgars, Beaver Canoe, and Style. The clothing distributor has its head office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

What is needed for a LEGiT account?

To apply for a LEGiT account, you will need the following:

To be 18 years or older.

Must possess a valid National identity card

Must provide proof of residence address

Most recent bank statements/payslips

LEGiT account online application

You can open a LEGiT account online or visit their shops for further guidance. To apply for the fashion retailer's account, you must first apply for account protection provided by Hollard insurance. Once you have completed the account protection section, you will be redirected to complete the account application form.

Benefits of a LEGiT account

Here are some of the benefits of having a LEGiT account;

You will receive discounts and lower prices on items sold in the LEGiT store.

You will be eligible for exclusive offers

You can use your LEGiT card at various stores all over South Africa, including Jet, Jet Mart, Edgars, CNA, Prato or Boardmans.

You can use your card to shop for items on the LEGiT store on credit.

LEGiT offers low-cost financial services to LEGiT account holders.

LEGiT account has an account protection policy.

Which card can I use at LEGiT?

LEGiT store now accepts RCS cards for online purchases. One will enjoy up to 55 days interest-free on online purchases. An Edgars account can also be used to make purchases on the platform.

How many LEGiT stores are in South Africa?

The fashion clothing retailer has 126 stores across South Africa in 2022. You can find the address of the store near you on the company's website.

Who owns LEGiT South Africa?

In 2016, Edgars sold the LEGiT clothing store to Reliability, a South African-based group of retail brands, for R637 million. Later in 2020, Reliability bought part of Edgars. The fashion retailer also owns Beaver Canoe and Style.

LEGiT South Africa is a female fashion online shop that offers high-quality clothing at affordable prices. Follow the above LEGiT online application process to get an account and enjoy affordable shopping.

