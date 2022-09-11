Online application for Truworths account 2022: Steps to open an account at home

Shopping for goods has now moved to online and cashless platforms, giving customers flexibility. Truworths, one of the largest fashion houses in South Africa, is among the retailers that have adopted a successful eCommerce strategy. Learn how online applications for Truworths accounts work to enjoy shopping on their platform.

Truworths is a large clothing retailer based in Cape Town, South Africa. The multi-billion-rand fashion retailer has 728 stores in Mzansi and 49 outlets in various locations across Africa. The store has everything for every season and for everyone, including ladies, men, and children.

How do I set up a Truworths account?

The fashion house is known for its properly managed eCommerce platform, and customers should be account holders to enjoy shopping. Truworths account application is done in two ways. Customers can apply online via the fashion retailer’s website or do it via SMS.

Online application for Truworths account

South African citizens can open a Truworths account online via the retailer’s website. Follow these steps to apply;

Go to the clothing store's official website

Tap the menu bar

Select the Open an Account tab at the top of the page

A form will appear, and you will be required to fill in your full name, cellphone number and South African identification number.

Click next and agree to the terms and conditions. Then, click submit.

Follow the prompts that follow and have an unlimited shopping experience with the fashion house.

Those without a South African ID number should visit any of the fashion house's stores and apply at the cash desk. Remember that all Truworths applications are subject to an affordability assessment. After opening your account, the retailer will reward you with fashion vouchers worth R1000.

How do I open a Truworths account via SMS?

This method does not require the use of a smartphone. Send a text message containing your initials, surname, and ID number to the Truworths account SMS number 49705. Standard SMS charges apply. By sending the message, it implies that you agree to the fashion retailer’s terms and conditions.

What happens when you open a Truworths account?

After setting up your Truworths account, you will be issued a Truworths card that you can use to shop at all Truworths, Truworths Man, UZZI, OFFICE London, EARTHADDICT, EARTHCHILD, Naartjie, and Loads of Living outlets across Mzansi. Upon account opening, you will receive R1000 fashion vouchers.

A new account holder will receive 6 months of interest-free shopping for the latest fashion. You also become a TRUROYALTY member, a status that gives you access to exclusive benefits without extra expenses.

How do you qualify for a Truworths account?

You must be 18 years and above with a South African ID, smart card, or passport with a permit for foreigners. All applicants must provide recent proof of residence and income. During account opening, the fashion retailer will assess your creditworthiness. Your credit limit is determined regularly, and you will be notified via email and SMS.

How do I get a statement from Truworths?

To view your latest statement, head to the retailer’s website and click on statements. Enter the 14-digit account that you received during account opening. Next, enter your ID number and click submit to view. In case you want other statements, you can send an email to services@truworths.co.za or call customer agents on 021 460 2300.

How do I get Truworths vouchers?

Customers can receive vouchers from the fashion retailer when they open an account. New account holders are awarded R1000 worth of vouchers that are redeemable in several purchases over a period of six months.

Online application for a Truworths account is not a complicated process, and anyone can do it from the comfort of their home. Open yours today to enjoy great shopping on high-quality fashion for all seasons and events.

